East Clarendon rolls past Carvers Bay for Stokes' 700th career coaching win

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – It was a night worth celebrating in more ways than one for the East Clarendon girls’ basketball team Monday.
First, the Wolverines’ dominating 83-43 victory over Carvers Bay gave them the edge in Region 4-A with a 5-0 mark.
Secondly, the win also put coach Perry Stokes into elite company as he picked up his 700th career victory.
“I’ve been worried all day about winning this game so we could win the region,” Stokes said. “Seven hundred is just something that happens if you’re successful and you stay in it for 40 years. You have to be in it a long time to get that many. I like to think I’ve been successful, but longevity plays a big part.
“To take the region lead tonight means more than a number.”
Stokes’ overall record now stands at 700-246 with 37 years at Timmonsville High, two at Johnsonville and the current one at East Clarendon.
His Whirlwinds won Class A state championships in 2002 and '12. He also coached Timmonsville to state runner-up finishes in 2003, '16 and '18 – the last of which was against the Wolverines.
ECHS has three region games remaining this season, and three more efforts like Monday would all but guarantee a region crown.
Liberty Whack put on an offensive showcase under the boards thanks to some crisp passing from Morning News Preseason Player of the Year Talaysia Cooper. Cooper dished out 16 assists – the majority of which went to Whack as she poured in a career-high 36 points.
She also finished with 15 rebounds for a double-double while Cooper recorded a triple-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Hayden White chimed in with 16 points to give EC three players in double figures as the Wolverines took any drama out of the game early. They led 22-8 after the first quarter and 41-20 at the break.
Kinsley Reed was the lone CBHS player in double figures with 11 points. She connected on a trio of three-pointers in the game and the Bears sank eight as a team.