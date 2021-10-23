East Clarendon standout Cooper commits to Gamecocks

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – Placed at the front of the table where Talaysia Cooper and her parents sat inside the East Clarendon High School gymnasium was a box.
The label read “From High School 2 What School?” and had the logos of the four NCAA Division I women’s basketball programs the Wolverines standout had visited – Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina.
After thanking those closest to her and everyone in attendance, Cooper quietly got ready to announce her collegiate decision. Just then, the stage curtains began to move and eventually shielded the trio for a few moments as the anticipation built.
When they reopened, Cooper and her family were decked out in all Gamecock Garnet with her parents waving towels as those in attendance erupted in applause.
“I’m at home,” Cooper said succinctly. “I feel like I can go there … coach (Dawn) Staley, coach (Jolette) Law, I know they’ll take care of me.
“…I didn’t choose South Carolina for the hype - none of that. I chose South Carolina to do better, to get better, some place that I know that I can take the next level to, which is all schools, but I felt like South Carolina is the school for me.”
Cooper gave coach Staley a heads up on her decision Friday, prompting the National Championship-winning coach to tweet out “A birdie just flew in the nest.”
“She was happy; she was excited,” Cooper said.
Though it took a while to finally make her choice, there won’t be much time for Cooper to change her mind as the early signing period for Division I basketball players is Nov. 10.
Provided she stays committed, Cooper will be the first 2022 signee for Staley. The Gamecocks have been in the picture since 2017 when they made an offer to her prior to her eighth-grade season.
An ESPNW five-star recruit and No. 18 in the Class of 2022, Cooper has been a perennial standout for the Wolverines almost since she joined the varsity squad as a seventh-grader. Last year’s South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, Cooper averaged 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 steals. She helped lead ECHS to a 10-1 record and a playoff berth.
The highly-touted guard has already surpassed 2,000 points for her career and helped lead the Wolverines to the 2018 Class A state title.
“It’s just amazing,” East Clarendon coach Perry Stokes said. “It shows that it can happen – a small 1A school can produce one of the top players in the nation and have her choice of going to just about any Division I school she wants to.
“She’s been looking forward to this for a few years, and I came on late, but I’m glad to be a part of it.”