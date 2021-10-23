East Clarendon standout Cooper commits to Gamecocks

“She was happy; she was excited,” Cooper said.

Though it took a while to finally make her choice, there won’t be much time for Cooper to change her mind as the early signing period for Division I basketball players is Nov. 10.

Provided she stays committed, Cooper will be the first 2022 signee for Staley. The Gamecocks have been in the picture since 2017 when they made an offer to her prior to her eighth-grade season.

An ESPNW five-star recruit and No. 18 in the Class of 2022, Cooper has been a perennial standout for the Wolverines almost since she joined the varsity squad as a seventh-grader. Last year’s South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, Cooper averaged 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 steals. She helped lead ECHS to a 10-1 record and a playoff berth.

The highly-touted guard has already surpassed 2,000 points for her career and helped lead the Wolverines to the 2018 Class A state title.

“It’s just amazing,” East Clarendon coach Perry Stokes said. “It shows that it can happen – a small 1A school can produce one of the top players in the nation and have her choice of going to just about any Division I school she wants to.

“She’s been looking forward to this for a few years, and I came on late, but I’m glad to be a part of it.”

