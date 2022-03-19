East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper is Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – Talaysia Cooper was hoping her senior season would be a grand one.

While the No. 1 item on her to-do checklist – a second state championship ring – didn’t come to pass, the East Clarendon standout nevertheless crossed off some memorable milestones this past season:

Signing with the University of South Carolina? Check.

Reaching 3,000 career points and having her jersey retired? Check.

Being named the SCBCA 1A Player of the Year? Check.

McDonald’s All-American selection and game participant? Check.

Earning the Morning News Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year honor for the third time? Check.

Cooper turned in a dominant campaign in her final year for the Wolverines – leading the Pee Dee in several top categories including points (28.4), steals (5.2) and blocks (3.6) per game while also ranking in the top 10 in rebounds (9.2) and assists (5.2).

At one point during the season, Cooper was nearly averaging a triple-double – and also turned in some quadruple-double performances during the Wolverines’ run to the Region 4-A title.

“She’s just a complete player,” ECHS coach Perry Stokes said. “The numbers don’t tell the whole story because she’s able to defend and do things that don’t always show up on the stat sheet.

“…I think all the honors that she’s received just shows she’s probably, in a lot of people’s opinion, the best player in the state.”

Cooper certainly focused on becoming a better all-around player as her final high school campaign began, she said, and that included leadership on a team that went 19-4.

“I grew up a lot from the past couple years I was on the court,” Cooper said. “…It was good to know that I could get my teammates more involved and be a leader.”

She’s been a staple on the ECHS squad since the seventh grade and helped guide the Wolverines to their first state championship in 2018. In 2020, she was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for South Carolina.

Along the way, Cooper also garnered the attention of Dawn Staley and her powerhouse Gamecock program, and in November signed on to play next season in Columbia.

If that wasn’t enough, her alma mater surprised her by lifting her No. 10 jersey to the rafters prior to a late January game – the same night she became just the sixth girls’ basketball player in S.C. history to eclipse 3,000 points for her career.

“I mean, all of them stand out,” Cooper said when asked which moment meant the most. “Coming from a small town, I never thought I would be the person to actually accomplish all of it.”

There was one final accolade left, and it was the biggest in terms of national prestige. The ECHS point guard was chosen as a McDonald’s All-American, and at the end of this month, will compete in the All-America Game in Chicago.

“I’m excited,” Cooper said. “I just want to put on for my city – can’t let them down.”

