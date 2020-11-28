East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper is Morning News Girls' Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — The list of collegiate offers has grown to double digits for East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper following another strong campaign in 2019-20.
Cooper earned All-State honors last season and was named the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s 2A Player of the Year.
She averaged 25.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game — good enough to earn SCBCA elite status and to garner the Morning News Preseason Player of the Year honor as well.
Even so, there’s still only one thing on Cooper’s mind as she enters her junior season — improvement.
The Wolverines combo guard spent most of the summer in AAU ball and beyond working on her shooting in order to help diversify her offensive attack.
“My AAU coach had me in the gym a lot in the morning and at night,” Cooper said. “Just trying to work on my shot because I know they’re going to try to stop me from going to the basket.”
That’s been an added point of emphasis among teams as of late, Cooper said. With that in mind, developing her shot will open up things if the defense over-commits, she added.
“When they’re overplaying and guarding me hard, I can go by them,” she said. “If they’re playing off me, I can shoot it.
“It’ll help because I can get more assists and my team can score a lot if they try to take that (part of my game) away.”
Although the Wolverines lost a couple of key contributors from last season, Cooper believes this year’s squad has the makings of another strong state contender.
“We've got players that can run the floor, shoot, handle the ball in case (the other team) presses all game,” she said. “It’s just about getting the rebound and seeing the floor. You try to make as many passes for the easy layups as you can.”
Aside from new teammates, Cooper will also be under a new coach for the first time since joining the Wolverines starting lineup as a seventh-grader in 2016-17. Longtime Timmonsville Hall of Fame coach Perry Stokes will be guiding ECHS this season three years after Cooper and the Wolverines knocked off the Whirlwinds for the 2017-18 1A state championship.
“She was just a talented player that did so many things well,” Stokes said of his new standout. “Her athleticism and length just gave you a lot of problems, especially her length. It allowed her to deflect passes and get steals, and her athleticism allowed her to run the court so well that it was hard to contain her in transition.”
Cooper’s versatility has always been another strength of hers, Stokes said. At 6-foot-0, Cooper can not only play in the post, but handle the ball and run the offense as a point guard as well.
“You have to worry about her size inside and she’s developed an outside shot,” Stokes said. “So it’s kind of hard to take her away and hard to prepare for her.”
Stokes won’t have that problem anymore, but the rest of 1A schools will now that the Wolverines have dropped down a class. They won the title the last time they were in 1A, and ECHS made it all the way to the lower state final in 2A last season.
“I feel like coach Stokes is a good coach,” Cooper said. “He makes sure every player on the court knows what to do and what not to do. He’s really helping us develop.
“We’ve got to play hard, but I definitely feel like we can compete for another ring.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!