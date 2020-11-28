East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper is Morning News Girls' Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

“It’ll help because I can get more assists and my team can score a lot if they try to take that (part of my game) away.”

Although the Wolverines lost a couple of key contributors from last season, Cooper believes this year’s squad has the makings of another strong state contender.

“We've got players that can run the floor, shoot, handle the ball in case (the other team) presses all game,” she said. “It’s just about getting the rebound and seeing the floor. You try to make as many passes for the easy layups as you can.”

Aside from new teammates, Cooper will also be under a new coach for the first time since joining the Wolverines starting lineup as a seventh-grader in 2016-17. Longtime Timmonsville Hall of Fame coach Perry Stokes will be guiding ECHS this season three years after Cooper and the Wolverines knocked off the Whirlwinds for the 2017-18 1A state championship.

“She was just a talented player that did so many things well,” Stokes said of his new standout. “Her athleticism and length just gave you a lot of problems, especially her length. It allowed her to deflect passes and get steals, and her athleticism allowed her to run the court so well that it was hard to contain her in transition.”