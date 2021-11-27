East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper is Morning News Preseason Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – The biggest question about Talaysia Cooper this offseason was where the East Clarendon High School standout was going to play collegiately following her senior season with the Wolverines.
Cooper answered that in late October when she announced her decision to join Dawn Staley’s top-ranked University of South Carolina program. She signed a few weeks later.
Which leads to the second-biggest question surrounding Cooper – can she help power the Wolverines to another state championship in her final year?
The numbers would certainly make a strong case for the Morning News Preseason Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year to do just that. She was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for S.C. last season after averaging 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 steals.
The S.C. Basketball Coaches Association also tabbed her as one of the state’s Elite players, regardless of classification, for the second year in a row.
For her part, another title is the main goal on Cooper’s mind, and it was when she made the decision to announce her college choice early – before practices began.
“It feels good,” she said at her signing ceremony. “Now I can just concentrate on my grades and continue to work hard and get better for the next level.
“…I just want to get another ring for me and my teammates. Help make them great and help make all of us great.”
Cooper has been playing at a high level since joining the varsity squad her seventh-grade season. She’s already surpassed the 2,000-point mark for her career (2,446) and was a driving force when ECHS captured its first state championship in the 2018 1A title game.
She helped lead ECHS to a 10-1 record and a playoff berth last season, but the Wolverines were upset by Military Magnet in the first round – the same team that went on to win the 1A state title.
So with all the accolades and recruiting in the rear-view mirror, Cooper’s focus is on getting back to the top while continuing to improve her game even more.
“I’ve really been working on reading the defenses the last few years,” she said. “That and my shot. I’ve worked a lot on my shot.”
Cooper will return to her natural position of point guard this year. Second-year ECHS coach Perry Stokes tinkered with the positions she played last year during the COVID-shortened season, but that won’t be the case this year, he said.
“I’ve realized now that she plays so much better with the ball in her hand – even on our level,” Stokes said. “She’ll be our point guard and we’ll make some adjustments from that. But we’re going to put the ball in her hand and not worry about trying to train other people and put her inside because that’s how she plays and that’s the reason she was being recruited.
“She’s such a good ball-handler and such a good passer.”
Court vision was another aspect of Cooper’s game that really stood out, Stokes said, and of course her reach. At 6-foot-0 and with a wingspan to match, her all-around game is what makes her so dangerous, he added.
“It helps her not only on offense, but especially on defense,” Stokes said. “Her reach allows her to get her hands up and block or tip or a lot of shots and allows her to rebound.
“She can guard anybody with her length and her ability.”