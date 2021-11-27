East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper is Morning News Preseason Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

“…I just want to get another ring for me and my teammates. Help make them great and help make all of us great.”

Cooper has been playing at a high level since joining the varsity squad her seventh-grade season. She’s already surpassed the 2,000-point mark for her career (2,446) and was a driving force when ECHS captured its first state championship in the 2018 1A title game.

She helped lead ECHS to a 10-1 record and a playoff berth last season, but the Wolverines were upset by Military Magnet in the first round – the same team that went on to win the 1A state title.

So with all the accolades and recruiting in the rear-view mirror, Cooper’s focus is on getting back to the top while continuing to improve her game even more.

“I’ve really been working on reading the defenses the last few years,” she said. “That and my shot. I’ve worked a lot on my shot.”

Cooper will return to her natural position of point guard this year. Second-year ECHS coach Perry Stokes tinkered with the positions she played last year during the COVID-shortened season, but that won’t be the case this year, he said.