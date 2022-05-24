Eastside blanks Hartsville 13-0 in opening game of 4A title series

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – Tony Gainey had a very short but direct scouting report on Eastside’s baseball team.

“(It) said – they’re good,” the Hartsville High coach said Tuesday evening. “And they proved it. They came out and hit the ball. We didn’t play our best by any means.

“Are they 13-0 better than us? No. Were they tonight? Yes.”

The Eagles rapped out 15 hits and put up a pair of six-run innings at Jimmy White Park as they rolled to a 13-0 victory in five innings to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three 4A state championship series. Game 2 is Thursday in Taylors at 6 p.m., with Game 3 slated for Saturday at a neutral site to be determined.

In order for that game to be needed, however, the Red Foxes (21-8) will have to turn the page quickly – and find their offensive stride again.

Hartsville was able to collect just two hits against Eastside (21-6-2) starter Mavis Graves, who will be playing at Clemson next year. The left-hander gave up a two-out single to Josh Jones in the first inning and a one-out single to Cam Cannarella in the third. He walked two and had eight strikeouts in five innings of work.

“We’ve seen everybody’s (No. 1 pitcher) all year long,” Gainey said. “We should have been used to it; we should have been ready. He did a good job of using his fastball when he could and coming back with his offspeed. He did a great job.”

Cannarella meanwhile had to work around a number of Eastside baserunners as the Eagles put seven men on base through the first three innings. They loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but Cannarella, also a Clemson signee, got the final three batters out to limit the damage to just one run that was scored on a passed ball.

He worked around another bases-loaded jam in the third, only this one came after there were already two outs. Cannerella picked up his third and final strikeout of the evening to end the threat.

The Eagles had five hits by that point, but only one run to show for it. That all changed quickly in the fourth. Two walks, a hit and a sacrifice fly made it 2-0, and EHS followed with four straight hits – including a two-run triple – to break the game open.

Leading 7-0, Eastside added another six-run frame in the fifth highlighted by Peter Mershon’s three-run homer. The freshman went 4 for 4 with five RBI and three runs scored while finishing a double short of the cycle.

Jack Davis had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs for the Eagles while Lane Schrader went 3 for 4 with a walk and run scored as the 5-7 hitters for Eastside collected nine of their 15 total basehits.

“We’ve just got to rebound,” Gainey said. “That’s why we play two out of three. …Looking forward to going and getting a little redemption on Thursday and see if we can’t do a little better.”

