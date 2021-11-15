 Skip to main content
EC's Cooper earns top SCBCA preseason honor again
PREP BASKETBALL

EC's Cooper earns top SCBCA preseason honor again

111621-fmn-sports-scbca-p1.jpg

East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper (center) was named to the SCBCA Elite players list again on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their yearly preseason honors and rankings on Monday and the Pee Dee was well-represented in each.

Including one very familiar name at the top of the list of honorees.

East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper was named to the elite list as one of the top players in the state regardless of classification for the second year in a row.

Cooper, who recently signed with the University of South Carolina, was the S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year last season. She averaged 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 steals while helping lead ECHS to a 10-1 record and a playoff berth.

The Wolverines are ranked third heading into this year’s season.

Hartsville’s Tristan LeXander was named a top senior in 4A on the boys’ side while Darlington’s Sommer Joseph and South Florence’s Albany Wilson earned selections on the girls’ side.

The Red Foxes were voted to the No. 5 spot in the 4A top 10 poll just behind West Florence who was voted fourth.

In 3A, Dillon’s Demarco Bethea was selected as a top boys’ senior with the Wildcats taking the No. 4 spot in the preseason poll. Lake City was voted 9th.

In 2A, the Latta and Marion girls were voted eighth and ninth, respectively, while seven different Pee Dee teams earned spots in the 1A poll.

On the boys’ side, Hannah-Pamplico (5th), Carvers Bay (6th) and C.E. Murray (9th) made the list while Lake View (5th), McBee (8th) and Lamar (9th) joined ECHS on the girls’ side.

Johnsonville’s Jace Avant was chosen as one of the top 1A boys’ seniors along with Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison. McBee’s Jaylin Peterson and Lake View’s Ja’Niya Waters were selected on the girls’ side.

SCBCA AWARDS & TOP 10 POLLS

SCBCA ELITE BOYS

Jordan Butler, Christ Church

Noah Clowney, Dorman

Zachary Davis, Denmark-Olar

Gregory Jackson, Ridge View

Cam Scott, Lexington

SCBCA ELITE GIRLS

Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon

Joyce Edwards, Camden

MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan

Jada Jones, Rock Hill

McCall King, Christ Church

Anala Nelson, Lower Richland

Jessica Woods, Westwood

Shardasia Zeigler, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

5A

BOYS

1. Ridge View

2. Dorman

3. Dutch Fork

4. Riverside

5. Goose Creek

6. Clover

7. Mauldin

8. Fort Dorchester

9. Conway

10. Byrnes

SENIORS

Lawrence Bartee, Clover

Houston Jones, Dutch Fork

Jonah Nesmith, Carolina Forest

Jordyn Surratt, Dorman

Isaiah Williams, Blythewood

GIRLS

1. Sumter

2. Rock Hill

3. JL Mann

4. Wando

5. Dorman

6. Lexington

7. Woodmont

8. West Ashley

9. Summerville

10. Byrnes

SENIORS

Jasmine Grant, Summerville

Jasmine Jenkins, Cane Bay

Kristen Jenkins, West Ashley

Savannah Porter, Byrnes

Alexis Sexton, Lexington

Dylan Silber, Wando

4A

BOYS

1. South Pointe

2. Greenville

3. Irmo

4. West Florence

5. Hartsville

6. Travelers Rest

7. North Augusta

8. AC Flora

9. Beaufort

10. Hilton Head

SENIORS

Jacob Brown, Travelers Rest

Bryson Felder, Westwood

Tristan LeXander, Hartsville

Quan Peterson, South Pointe

Dylan Williams, Irmo

GIRLS

1. Westside

2. North Augusta

3. Westwood

4. South Pointe

5. AC Flora

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Bluffton

8. Eastside

10. North Myrtle Beach

SENIORS

Sommer Joseph, Darlington

Najah Lane, South Pointe

Destiny Middleton, Westside

Imani Williams, Dreher

Albany Wilson, South Florence

3A

BOYS

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Keenan

3. Seneca

4. Dillon

5. Berea

6. Oceanside

7. Blue Ridge

8. Daniel

9. Lake City

10. Brookland-Cayce

SENIORS

Justin Bailey, Blue Ridge

Demarco Bethea, Dillon

EJ Evett, Seneca

Jordan Simpson, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Bobby Taylor, Daniel

GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Camden

4. Blue Ridge

5. Southside

6. Emerald

7. Wren

8. Clinton

9. Bishop England

10. Daniel

SENIORS

Tinique Austin, Clinton

Deondra Darby, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Kara Harrison, Powdersville

Quadaija Langley, Blue Ridge

Somarian Webb, Pendleton

2A

BOYS

1. Christ Church

2. Gray Collegiate

3. York Prep

4. Wade Hampton

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Landrum

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Abbeville

9. Woodland

10. Chesnee

SENIORS

Russell Branch, Barnwell

Kory Davis, York Prep

Miles Haight, Phillip Simmons

Ca’Darrius Sowell, Andrew Jackson

Isaiah Washington, Landrum

GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Silver Bluff

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Saluda

8. Latta

9. Marion

10. Barnwell

SENIORS

Mya Carroll, Saluda

Madeline Duwe, Christ Church

Emma Johnson, Crescent

Brie Smith, Chesnee

TyTy Tate, Blacksburg

1A

BOYS

1. Southside Christian

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Calhoun County

4. Great Falls

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Carvers Bay

7. Denmark-Olar

8. C.A. Johnson

9. C.E. Murray

10. Baptist Hill

SENIORS

Jace Avant, Johnsonville

Russell Brunson, Calhoun County

Tali Coleman, Great Falls

Cyrus Ellison, Hannah-Pamplico

Zakee Rendell, Scott’s Branch

GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. High Point Academy

3. East Clarendon

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Lake View

6. Whale Branch

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Lamar

10. Cross

SENIORS

Kynew Barnwell, Whale Branch

Jasmine Cade, Calhoun Falls

Taia Garris, Cross

Jaylin Peterson, McBee

Ja’Niya Waters, Lake View

