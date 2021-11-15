EC's Cooper earns top SCBCA preseason honor again

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their yearly preseason honors and rankings on Monday and the Pee Dee was well-represented in each.

Including one very familiar name at the top of the list of honorees.

East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper was named to the elite list as one of the top players in the state regardless of classification for the second year in a row.

Cooper, who recently signed with the University of South Carolina, was the S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year last season. She averaged 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 steals while helping lead ECHS to a 10-1 record and a playoff berth.

The Wolverines are ranked third heading into this year’s season.

Hartsville’s Tristan LeXander was named a top senior in 4A on the boys’ side while Darlington’s Sommer Joseph and South Florence’s Albany Wilson earned selections on the girls’ side.

The Red Foxes were voted to the No. 5 spot in the 4A top 10 poll just behind West Florence who was voted fourth.