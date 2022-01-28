EC's Cooper has jersey retired, eclipses 3,000 career points

Cooper was also recognized for being selected Wednesday as a McDonald’s All-American.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s amazing to see,” Cook said. “It’s why we’re in this profession that we’re in is to see young people work and want to achieve a goal in life. And they achieve that goal.

“And it (doesn’t) matter what school you’re at. Small school, big school, it doesn’t matter. If you just put in your time and you work hard, God will reward you at the end of the day.”

The opening festivities might have been a secret, but another big reason why Staley and the Wolverine faithful came out in full support was to watch Cooper potentially reach a rarely seen milestone.

The 6-foot-0 point guard has been putting up points since debuting her seventh-grade year, and on Friday, Copper was 24 points away from eclipsing 3,000 for her career.

It didn’t take her too long as a putback shot off of a couple of rebounds from her own shot early in the third quarter put her over the top. The game was stopped briefly as ECHS scorebook keeper Wendell Robinson – who added up all of Cooper’s points since seventh grade – presented her with a commemorative basketball.