EC's Cooper has jersey retired, eclipses 3,000 career points

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – Talaysia Cooper knew something was up.
Heading into Friday’s Senior Night at East Clarendon High School, the Wolverines’ standout point guard said her teammates were acting “fishy” all day.
Then there was the news article she read that said University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, who Cooper will be playing for next season, was going to be in attendance Friday as well.
“Coming into today, there was maybe five people around here that knew what was going on,” ECHS athletic director Scott Cook said. “We wanted it to be a surprise.”
Mission accomplished as after Cooper and the other seniors were honored, Cook announced that the school was retiring her No. 10 jersey.
Moments later, Cooper pulled the string to unveil her name and number hanging atop the East Clarendon gymnasium – right next to her 2021 S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year banner.
“I’m just excited,” Cooper said, admitting she had no idea what was planned. “…I’m glad I’ve got a support system that really cares. ‘Cause some people just don’t have that. That’s why I chose to stay at East Clarendon – ‘cause it’s one family here.”
Cooper was also recognized for being selected Wednesday as a McDonald’s All-American.
“It’s amazing to see,” Cook said. “It’s why we’re in this profession that we’re in is to see young people work and want to achieve a goal in life. And they achieve that goal.
“And it (doesn’t) matter what school you’re at. Small school, big school, it doesn’t matter. If you just put in your time and you work hard, God will reward you at the end of the day.”
The opening festivities might have been a secret, but another big reason why Staley and the Wolverine faithful came out in full support was to watch Cooper potentially reach a rarely seen milestone.
The 6-foot-0 point guard has been putting up points since debuting her seventh-grade year, and on Friday, Copper was 24 points away from eclipsing 3,000 for her career.
It didn’t take her too long as a putback shot off of a couple of rebounds from her own shot early in the third quarter put her over the top. The game was stopped briefly as ECHS scorebook keeper Wendell Robinson – who added up all of Cooper’s points since seventh grade – presented her with a commemorative basketball.
The ECHS standout became just the sixth girls’ basketball player in South Carolina history to accomplish the feat. Spartanburg’s Kionna Jeter was the last player to do it in 2006.
The state record for most points belongs to York’s Ivory Latta, who finished with 4,319.
“I really wasn’t trying to rush getting my 3,000(th),” Cooper said. “If I didn’t get it, I didn’t get it. I just wanted to get the win.”
She ended the night with 27 points to give her 3,003 for her career and nearly pulled off a quadruple-double with 12 rebounds and 12 assists, but finished two steals shy with eight.
That helped power the Wolverines to a 66-27 victory over C.E. Murray as they moved one victory closer to clinching the Region 4-A title and a top playoff seed.
“She’s had a great career and she deserves everything,” ECHS coach Perry Stokes said of Cooper. “I know she’s glad to get this done and has her sights set on what comes next.”
“I just want to get another ring,” said Cooper, who helped lead the Wolverines to the 1A state title in 2018. “That’s all I want before I leave.”