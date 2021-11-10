EC's Cooper joins Staley's powerhouse USC program

One of the earliest college coaches to take notice of Cooper? Staley.

“She believed in me since day one – since seventh grade,” Cooper said. “She was my first offer.”

Not surprisingly then, the ECHS phenom chose to join the Gamecocks, who are currently ranked No. 1 in the latest AP poll and have been a perennial Final Four program in recent years.

“I’m at home,” Cooper said of going to South Carolina. “I feel like I can grow a lot there. I know the coaches very well. They’re a family.”

Listed as an ESPNW five-star recruit and No. 18 in the Class of 2022, Cooper averaged 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 steals for the Wolverines a year ago. She helped lead ECHS to a 10-1 record and a playoff berth.

She was also one of the driving forces behind ECHS' first state championship in 2018 and has already amassed more than 2,000 points for her career.

But she still has one more goal in mind before she calls it a high school career.

“I want to get another ring,” she said.

That was part of the reason Cooper chose to announce her college pick early and why she was glad to finally put pen to paper.

“She can put this behind her now and concentrate on her senior season,” ECHS coach Perry Stokes said on the day Cooper announced where she would sign. “We’ll do everything we can to make it a special year for her, the team and the school.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.