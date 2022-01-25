EC's Cooper selected for McDonald's All-American game

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – East Clarendon High School standout and University of South Carolina signee Talaysia Cooper was selected Tuesday to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.

The game features some of the top high school basketball stars across the country and is scheduled to be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on March 30.

The event has been canceled each of the last two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a decision has not come down yet for this year’s game.

Cooper, a 6-foot-0 point guard, is averaging close to a triple-double this season with 27.1 points, 14.3 rebounds and nine assists per game. She’s also recorded several quadruple-doubles, including Monday night’s game against Scott’s Branch.

Tabbed as the Morning News Preseason Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, Cooper is coming off a season that saw her named the S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 steals per contest.

The S.C. Basketball Coaches Association also tabbed Cooper as one of the state’s Elite players, regardless of classification, for the second year in a row.

She entered the season with 2,446 career points and is closing in on the 3,000-point mark as well.

