PREP GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

EC's Stokes named coach for Carolinas Classic all-star game

  • Updated
  • 0

GREENVILLE, S.C. – There have been a lot of milestones and accolades in the coaching career of Perry Stokes, and on Thursday, that list got a little bit longer.

Stokes, the longtime Timmonsville High and current East Clarendon girls’ basketball coach, was chosen by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association to be the head coach for the S.C. girls’ squad in the 2023 Carolinas Classic all-star game.

The Classic features the top senior players from both North and South Carolinas competing in an all-star matchup. The 2022 game was played in late March in Wilmington, N.C.

Details of when and where the 2023 game will take place will be announced at a later date.

Perry is about to enter his 42nd season as a head coach. He spent 37 years at Timmonsville, two at Johnsonville and is entering his third season with the Wolverines.

People are also reading…

In 2021, Stokes notched his 700th career victory when ECHS topped Carvers Bay in a region tilt.

He guided the Whirlwinds to a pair of 1A state championships in 2002 and ‘12 and earned runner-up finishes in 2003, ‘16 and ‘18 – the last of which was against the Wolverines.

Jeanette Wilder of Saluda will tabbed as an assistant for the game. The boys’ coaches were also named with Timberland’s Jerome Stewart serving as head coach and Ridge View’s Joshua Staley serving as an assistant.

PERRY STOKES.jpg

Stokes
