Edwards hits milestone, Hartsville grabs momentum in win over South Florence

Hartsville opened the second quarter on an 11-2 run to build a double-digit lead. An 8-2 run in the third and a 6-0 spurt heading into the fourth quarter all-but put the game out of reach.

“The shots weren’t falling tonight, but I thought we ran our sets pretty well,” Red Foxes coach Yusuf English said. “(In the second quarter), we dug in on the defensive side of the ball and stopped worrying about the shots not falling. Our kids got a little frustrated with that and some missed layups, but they called time out and I told them to focus on the defensive side of the ball and everything else will work itself out.”

Briggs and Edwards led the way with eight points each across the second and third quarters while Foman added six in the third quarter.

Edwards capped off his night with eight points in the fourth quarter and was a key contributor on the boards — moving him well past 700 rebounds for his career as well.

“Cesare was a (NCAA) Division I player tonight — which he is,” South Florence coach Christian Savage said. “He scored, he rebounded and he protected the rim. He was a difference maker tonight.