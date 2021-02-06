Edwards hits milestone, Hartsville grabs momentum in win over South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — With all the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Hartsville High’s Cesare Edwards knew that a potential career points milestone was not a foregone conclusion his senior year.
“I’m glad I played the way I did before we went on our break,” Edwards said Friday. “I was really close, but I didn’t think I’d have enough games.
“It felt really good to get there tonight.”
Edwards’ 18-point performance in the Red Foxes’ 58-49 win over South Florence pushed the Xavier University signee past 1,000 for his career.
“If you had told me my freshman year that I’d get to 1,000 points my senior year, I would not have believed you,” Edwards said. “I was a completely different person then and a different player. I really had to mature over time.
“…It’s been an important year for me on the team to really step up and be a leader.”
Edwards was that Friday as his game-high point total helped HHS enter the Region 6-4A tournament with a little momentum.
The Red Foxes (4-3) used a couple of key runs to pull away from the Bruins, spearheaded by Edwards, Kameron Foman and Jamari Briggs. Foman and Briggs each posted 10 points to give HHS three players in double figures.
Hartsville opened the second quarter on an 11-2 run to build a double-digit lead. An 8-2 run in the third and a 6-0 spurt heading into the fourth quarter all-but put the game out of reach.
“The shots weren’t falling tonight, but I thought we ran our sets pretty well,” Red Foxes coach Yusuf English said. “(In the second quarter), we dug in on the defensive side of the ball and stopped worrying about the shots not falling. Our kids got a little frustrated with that and some missed layups, but they called time out and I told them to focus on the defensive side of the ball and everything else will work itself out.”
Briggs and Edwards led the way with eight points each across the second and third quarters while Foman added six in the third quarter.
Edwards capped off his night with eight points in the fourth quarter and was a key contributor on the boards — moving him well past 700 rebounds for his career as well.
“Cesare was a (NCAA) Division I player tonight — which he is,” South Florence coach Christian Savage said. “He scored, he rebounded and he protected the rim. He was a difference maker tonight.
“We’re still out of shape and trying to get our timing down offensively. We’re using these games kind of like scrimmages to work on things and prepare and be ready for Myrtle Beach when it matters.”
South (1-4) kept the game close behind the duo of Jamarie Brown and Micah Henry. Brown matched Edwards with a game-high 18 points while Harry added 12.
After falling behind by 10 in the second quarter, the Bruins cut the deficit to three twice — the latter of which came early in the third quarter.
But following Hartsville’s two runs in the third, SFHS could not climb any closer than seven the rest of the way.
Both teams will now prepare for home matchups in the Region 6-4A tournament which begins Tuesday. Hartsville will host rival Wilson while South welcomes Myrtle Beach to Florence.
HARTSVILLE (58)
Cesare Edwards 18, Kameron Foman 10, Jamari Briggs 10, LeXander 4, Knox 4, Thaggard 4, Blue 3, Huggins 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (49)
Jamarie Brown 18, Micah Harry 12, Scott 7, Sellers 4, J Smith 2, White 2, Gee 2, Dickens 2.