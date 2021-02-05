Edwards reaches milestone in Hartsville's 58-49 win over South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Hartsville High School’s Cesare Edwards eclipsed 1,000 points for his career Friday as the Red Foxes beat South Florence 58-49.

Edwards’ game-high 18 points gave him 1,003 total points and he also has more than 700 career rebounds now as well.

The senior was one of three players in double figures for HHS, who improved to 4-3 in the COVID-19 shortened season with a home date against Wilson in the Region 6-4A tournament set for Tuesday.

Kameron Foman and Jamari Briggs each added 10 points as the Red Foxes used a pair of key runs to hold off the Bruins.

Leading by one entering the second quarter, Hartsville opened on an 11-2 run to build a double-digit lead behind Edwards and Briggs.

South didn’t go away quietly, however. Led by the duo of Jamarie Brown and Micah Harry, the Bruins cut the deficit to just three points twice – the last of which came early in the third quarter. Brown matched Edwards with a game-high 18 points while Harry posted 12 on the night.

But Hartsville responded with an 8-2 run and then a 6-0 spurt to close out the third quarter. SFHS never got any closer than seven points the rest of the way.