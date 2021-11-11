Edwards returns to Conference Carolinas with young FMU squad

FMU did pick up some experience with graduate student forward Nieja Jordan (6-foot-8) and sophomore forward Yohan-Steve Yebga (6-foot-7).

It will not be a complete roster overall either as the Patriots return Cox (9.9 ppg), sophomore guard Ja’Von Anderson (6.1 ppg) and sophomore guard/forward Ben Jones (2.3 ppg).

Cox became a regular in the FMU lineup in 2019-20 and has increased his points per game average each season. He is a career 36.4 percent shooter from behind the arc and made 38 percent of his three-point attempts last year – scoring in double figures five times.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs the last three years – going from the NCAA Tournament my freshmen year to a couple of rough years, " he said. "But I feel like I’ve improved every single year. Just working in the gym and I stayed here over the summer – just working on my game. I feel like I’ve improved a lot.

“I think last year it was the freedom coach Edwards gave. We had an injury and he put me at (point guard) and that kind of gave me more confidence with the ball.”

With such a young squad, Cox will be someone both Edwards and the other players will look to for leadership this season.