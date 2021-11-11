Edwards returns to Conference Carolinas with young FMU squad

FLORENCE, S.C. – At the age of 26, Gary Edwards accepted his first collegiate men’s basketball head coaching job at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, N.C, in 1984.
Known today as Barton College, it was in Conference Carolinas where the now Francis Marion University coach started to earn his stripes – leading the Bulldogs to a 62-35 mark in three seasons and two NAIA national tournament appearances.
Fast forward to 2021 and things have come full circle.
Edwards, who enters his 16th year behind the bench for the Patriots, has a couple of coaching milestones on the horizon. He’s one win away from reaching victory No. 200 at FMU and he’s 12 wins away from reaching 600 for his career (588-463).
It seems only fitting then that both might come in the same conference where it all started as Francis Marion prepares to tip-off its first year in Conference Carolinas on Saturday.
The Patriots host Johnson & Wales University at 3 p.m. at the Smith University Center. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All spectators are required to wear masks.
FMU will then host Pfeiffer University on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before hitting the road to begin a 24-game conference slate at Emmanuel College.
“The conference looked very different back then – it was an NAIA conference,” Edwards said. “Catawba and High Point and Guilford and all those great NAIA teams were back there. We had some success, but it’s been a long time since I’ve been back to the Conference Carolinas.
“So it will be pretty neat for me to go back there. A lot of reasons to be excited for this upcoming season.”
Francis Marion went 3-10 in the pandemic-shortened campaign of a year ago, and the Patriots will not have their top two scorers back from that squad after losing Langston Gaither (21.5 ppg) to a transfer as well as senior Holden Redparth (17.8 ppg).
In fact, 10 of FMU’s 15 players on its roster are underclassmen with just one lone senior in the mix in guard Alex Cox, the team MVP from last year.
“We’re going to have to rely on young guys – guys who don’t have a lot of experience,” Edwards said. “Even if they’re not freshmen, we don’t have a lot of experience out there. But that can be a good thing. Everybody is enthusiastic and fresh and open to coaching and open to playing a little defense.
“…I think we’ll be able to mold this group, mold this team into kind of the way we want it to be – understanding that we’re going to take some lumps and make some mistakes.”
That list of impact newcomers includes freshmen Nick Silva, a 6-foot-7 forward, guard Farid SaintCyr Jr., forward/center Jonah Pierce and forward/center Nari Jordan among others.
“All freshmen, all inexperienced, but could be very good players for us,” Edwards said. “In fact, I’ll be surprised if we don’t have the conference Freshman of the Year. But I couldn’t tell you which one of our freshmen it will be.”
FMU did pick up some experience with graduate student forward Nieja Jordan (6-foot-8) and sophomore forward Yohan-Steve Yebga (6-foot-7).
It will not be a complete roster overall either as the Patriots return Cox (9.9 ppg), sophomore guard Ja’Von Anderson (6.1 ppg) and sophomore guard/forward Ben Jones (2.3 ppg).
Cox became a regular in the FMU lineup in 2019-20 and has increased his points per game average each season. He is a career 36.4 percent shooter from behind the arc and made 38 percent of his three-point attempts last year – scoring in double figures five times.
“I’ve seen the ups and downs the last three years – going from the NCAA Tournament my freshmen year to a couple of rough years, " he said. "But I feel like I’ve improved every single year. Just working in the gym and I stayed here over the summer – just working on my game. I feel like I’ve improved a lot.
“I think last year it was the freedom coach Edwards gave. We had an injury and he put me at (point guard) and that kind of gave me more confidence with the ball.”
With such a young squad, Cox will be someone both Edwards and the other players will look to for leadership this season.
“A lot of what coach Edwards does, I’ve experienced already, so I like to help out the new guys as best as I can,” Cox said. “I know we’re going to make a lot of mistakes early, but that’s where my role comes in of just encouraging them and making sure their head’s not down and just picking them up.”
Edwards looks to take advantage of what he believes will be a deep bench regardless. The Patriots coach expects his team to get after opponents offensively and defensively – wearing them down in the process.
“Other teams could very well get tired of chasing us, so you’re going to see a lot more player movement and a lot more ball movement this year,” he said.