Eighth-ranked Hannah-Pamplico boys beat Carvers Bay

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico is ranked eighth in Class A. But after losing 10 players from last year's squad to graduation, including star Cyrus Ellison, coach Jimmy Williams' Raiders take things one game at a time.
"Every year, we set a goal to win 50 percent of our non-region games," Williams said. "Right now, we're ahead of schedule with a very young team."
The Raiders' next step this season was a 43-32 home win over Carvers Bay in a rematch of last year's lower-state semifinal H-P won in overtime. H-P is now 7-5
On Wednesday, Josh McNeil led the Raiders with 17 points as H-P found breathing room in the fourth quarter.
"We kind of got in an offensive rhythm," Williams said. "We needed to get the ball inside a little bit more and shoot some jump shots because Carvers Bay is a good team. They were not going to allow us to get to the basket so we had to shoot more mid-range jump shots. And then the pressure helped a bit more on the half-court, and we pressured a little bit more in the full court."
Kenard Heyward led the Bears with 11 points.
CB;9;11;8;4--32
H-P;13;9;11;10--43
CARVERS BAY (32)
Cooper 8, Bell 4, Kenard Heyward 11, Bateman 2, Moore 2, Grice 5.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (43)
Josh McNeil 17, Thompkins 2, Davis 7, Sellers 8, Jenkins 7, Eaddy 2