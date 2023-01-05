 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eighth-ranked Hannah-Pamplico boys beat Carvers Bay

2023DLY0187HP-CB230104.jpg

Taeshaun Sellers (14) drives the ball up court during the Hannah Pamplico Raiders against the Carvers Bay Bears boys basketball game on January 04, 2023 in Pamplico, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico is ranked eighth in Class A. But after losing 10 players from last year's squad to graduation, including star Cyrus Ellison, coach Jimmy Williams' Raiders take things one game at a time.

"Every year, we set a goal to win 50 percent of our non-region games," Williams said. "Right now, we're ahead of schedule with a very young team."

 

The Raiders' next step this season was a 43-32 home win over Carvers Bay in a rematch of last year's lower-state semifinal H-P won in overtime. H-P is now 7-5

On Wednesday, Josh McNeil led the Raiders with 17 points as H-P found breathing room in the fourth quarter.

"We kind of got in an offensive rhythm," Williams said. "We needed to get the ball inside a little bit more and shoot some jump shots because Carvers Bay is a good team. They were not going to allow us to get to the basket so we had to shoot more mid-range jump shots. And then the pressure helped a bit more on the half-court, and we pressured a little bit more in the full court."

Kenard Heyward led the Bears with 11 points.

CB;9;11;8;4--32

H-P;13;9;11;10--43

CARVERS BAY (32)

Cooper 8, Bell 4, Kenard Heyward 11, Bateman 2, Moore 2, Grice 5.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (43)

Josh McNeil 17, Thompkins 2, Davis 7, Sellers 8, Jenkins 7, Eaddy 2

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

