FLORENCE, S.C. – Aundres Perkins believes he has a special group at West Florence.

Especially when they’re out on the diamond having fun, he added.

That wasn’t the case early Monday evening as the Knights faced Hartsville in a key Region 6-4A matchup, but by the end Perkins’ squad was certainly having a blast (or two).

Annie Ruth Eliason and Madi Dubose drove in four runs apiece and helped power a pair of big innings as West rallied for a 15-5 victory over the Red Foxes in six innings.

The Knights improved to 3-0 in region play. Hartsville fell to 2-1.

The final inning was a stark contrast to how the game began as a couple of WFHS miscues put the Red Foxes up 2-0 early.

“A few routine balls that we felt like we should have had,” Perkins said. “We got down on ourselves pretty hard, but we rebounded well and we stuck to our game plan.”

The Knights were down 4-1 in the fourth when the tide started to turn in their favor. A hit batter, three walks and a couple of miscues by Hartsville this time opened the door for a big frame. Ava Gainey got things started with a RBI triple and Dubose punctuated it with a two-run single.

In all, West brought 11 batters to the plate and scored six times to take a 7-4 that it would not relinquish.

“We had good energy,” Eliason said. “We started off with good energy and I think that really helped us a lot with that inning.”

Eliason did her part as well on the mound and at the plate. After the Red Foxes plated four runs in the first three innings with six hits, Eliason allowed just one run on three hits the rest of the way – striking out four and issuing no walks across the final three frames as well.

“Trust my pitches, trust my mechanics and trust my defense behind me,” Eliason said of how she was able to turn things around. “And to get ahead in the count.”

She helped her own cause in the sixth, leading off with a home run in what turned out to be a seven-run barrage for the Knights. Eliason batted twice and drove in four runs. Dubose also homered in the inning, a two-run shot, and finished with three hits and four RBI.

Abigail Gibbs had two hits as well in the frame, finishing with three base knocks and driving in a pair of runs. Summer Holland plated two for West and had two hits along with Ashlyn Daisy and Gainey.

Caydon Thompson homered and drove in a pair for Hartsville. She had two hits along with Avarie Easters while Abbey Byrd, Myah Harvey and Tatum Weaver each had one hit.

Weaver took the loss on the mound after giving up 13 runs, 10 earned, across 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and five walks.

“We’ve got a couple girls really working hard on the mound,” Hartsville coach Amber Harvey said. “But we’ve got to do better hitting our spots. …We’re trying to throw pitchers who can keep people off their game with the changeup and changing speeds up and stuff like that.

“It’s just we’ve got to make sure the other pitches aren’t down the middle of the plate.”

H 202 001 – 5 9 2

WF 100 607 – 15 14 3

WP – Annie Ruth Eliason (6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 4 BB). LP – Tatum Weaver (4 2/3 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 3 K, 5 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – H: Caydon Thompson 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Avarie Easters 2-4; Abbey Byrd 1-3, RBI; Myah Harvey 1-2, 2 R; Tatum Weaver 1-3, 2B, RBI. WF: Annie Ruth Eliason 2-4, HR, 4 RBI; Madi Dubose 3-4, HR, 4 RBI; Abigail Gibbs 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Summer Holland 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Ashlyn Daisy 2-4, 2 R; Ava Gainey 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R.

RECORDS: H 2-1 in Region 6-4A; WF 3-0 in Region 6-4A.