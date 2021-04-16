Eliason, Meeker combine on shutout as West Florence routs Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Annie Ruth Eliason and Ali Meeker combined to toss a two-hit shutout as West Florence rolled past Myrtle Beach 13-0 in five innings on Friday.
West improved to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-4A. The Knights will face Hannah-Pamplico on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in their next game.
Eliason won Tuesday’s game at Myrtle Beach as well. In 10 innings against the Seahawks this week, she allowed one run, unearned, on three hits with 17 strikeouts.
She gave up no runs on two hits with six punchouts Friday while Meeker came in to close the door with a 1-2-3 top of the fifth – striking out the side in the process.
Eliason’s only trouble came in the second when Kelly Campman and Berkley Hicks each singled – putting runners on first and second with one out. But Eliason struck out the final two batters as the Seahawks were unable to push a run across.
The dominance on the mound was complemented by an equally potent offensive attack that finished with 12 hits.
Madi Dubose, Summer Holland, Annalia Cooke and Meeker all finished with two hits while Holland, Amaura Burgess and Abby Gibbs each drove in two runs.
The Knights also had four extra-base hits including a pair of triples from Mia Boykin and Kaylee Windham. Gibbs plated the final two runs of the game with a homer in the bottom of the fourth.
That followed an eight-run third inning where WFHS sent 11 batters to the plate. Meeker had a double in that frame.
Dubose, Holland, Cooke and Windham each scored twice for the Knights, who were very aggressive on the basepaths. They finished with six stolen bases, including two from Dubose and one each from Burgess, Cooke, Holland and Ashlyn Daisy.