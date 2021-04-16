Eliason, Meeker combine on shutout as West Florence routs Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Annie Ruth Eliason and Ali Meeker combined to toss a two-hit shutout as West Florence rolled past Myrtle Beach 13-0 in five innings on Friday.

West improved to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-4A. The Knights will face Hannah-Pamplico on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in their next game.

Eliason won Tuesday’s game at Myrtle Beach as well. In 10 innings against the Seahawks this week, she allowed one run, unearned, on three hits with 17 strikeouts.

She gave up no runs on two hits with six punchouts Friday while Meeker came in to close the door with a 1-2-3 top of the fifth – striking out the side in the process.

Eliason’s only trouble came in the second when Kelly Campman and Berkley Hicks each singled – putting runners on first and second with one out. But Eliason struck out the final two batters as the Seahawks were unable to push a run across.

The dominance on the mound was complemented by an equally potent offensive attack that finished with 12 hits.

Madi Dubose, Summer Holland, Annalia Cooke and Meeker all finished with two hits while Holland, Amaura Burgess and Abby Gibbs each drove in two runs.