FLORENCE, S.C. – Having already faced Region 6-4A foe North Myrtle Beach twice this season, Annie Ruth Eliason had a pretty good idea of what she needed to do.

“You kind of know the team after you’ve played them a little while, so I know who to like maybe look out for and throw certain pitches to,” the West Florence High right-hander said. “So that definitely helped this game.”

Other than that, Eliason kept the same gameplan and wound up with the same result – her third shutout of the season against the Chiefs in a 7-0 victory by the Knights.

West (16-8) will now get some time off before playing a to be determined opponent toward the end of next week.

NMHS managed just one inning with multiple baserunners in a dominant outing by Eliason, who struck out 12 and walked five. The two hits and a long popup to the second baseman on the outfield grass were the only balls that Chiefs managed to get past the infield all day.

“Mixing up my pitches a lot and making sure I’m hitting my spots and just throwing how I normally throw,” Eliason said of her approach.

She was backed by solid defense and a banner day at the plate by outfielder Madi Dubose. Her two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the third broke the game open. The ball just missed being a home run – hitting about a foot or so from the top of the fence before coming back into play.

“Really I was just looking to get a hit,” Dubose said of her big swing. “I was just wanting it to be in the outfield or just a basehit – anywhere on the ground, that’s all I really needed. I didn’t really execute with the ground part, but I did get it out there…and I was just happy I could get those runners in.”

That made it 3-0 at the time in favor of the Knights, who would put the game completely out of reach in the fifth. Dubose had the big hit again – a two-run double – and also scored on Taryn Weatherford’s RBI groundout.

“It could be anybody, any day (to come through),” Dubose said. “Any game…it’s usually a new person, and I love that for us. Lineup is just so strong and amazing.”

Mia Boykin added two hits and drove in the first run of the game for West with Abigail Gibbs collecting two hits as well and scoring twice.

The victory puts West Florence in the driver’s seat in the Lower State Bracket 2. The Knights will have to be beaten twice next week, but need just one win to advance to the lower state championship series.

“Just want to rest up a little bit and then we’re going to get back on it Monday, like any other week,” WFHS coach Aundres Perkins said. “Keep everything the same. My girls love staying in order and doing everything the same, so that’s what we’re going to do.

“We’ve been doing it all season and we’re going to keep it up.”

NMB 000 000 0 – 0 2 2

WF 102 040 x – 7 9 2

WP – Annie Ruth Eliason (7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 12 K, 5 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – Madi Dubose 2-3, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI; Mia Boykin 2-3, RBI, BB; Abigail Gibbs 2-3, BB, 2 R; Ava Gainey 1-3, 2B; Taryn Weatherford 0-3, RBI.

RECORD: WF 16-8.

NEXT GAME: West Florence will host a TBD opponent next week.