Emily Beachum to go into G-W Athletics Hall of Fame in 2 sports

FLORENCE, S.C. – No one told Emily Beachum she couldn’t – at whatever she wanted to do.

So, she did. She did a lot.

So much so, the Johnsonville native who teaches physical education at Briggs Elementary will become the second to ever be inducted Friday into Gardner-Webb University’s Athletics Hall of Fame in two sports: Softball and cross-country.

In the classroom, Beachum was just as ambitious by earning degrees in business administration and physical education. And on top of that, a minor in management.

Beachum recalls a softball game she played at the age of 10 that formed her mental approach to everything.

“I was playing shortstop and this player hit a ball high above me. I leaped as high as I could and got a glove on it, and I was so happy I got a glove on it,” Beachum said. “Then, my dad answered, ‘Got a glove on it? You should have caught it.’ I was still satisfied I got a glove on the ball. But that made me want more. It made me want a lot more in whatever I tried to do.”

Beachum had a strong relationship with her father, Aque.

“My upbringing and my dad’s encouragement was especially important to me,” Beachum said. “My dad passed away last year. He always took time with me and would help me with whatever I needed to do better.”

A 1994 graduate of Johnsonville High School, Beachum played for the Bulldogs in women’s basketball (1994-95), women’s cross-country (1996-98) and played four years of softball.

Among her accomplishments at Gardner-Webb included being a five-time all-conference selection in cross-country and softball. She was the Bulldogs’ 1995 softball team MVP, and was most improved in her first year of college cross-country. The next year, she was team MVP in that sport.

And, Beachum was named to the South Atlantic Conference’s all-tournament softball team.

“How I was brought up, along with the culture at Gardner-Webb, played a big role in my success,” Beachum said. “It was about the culture at Gardner-Webb and the people there. No one there told me I can’t.”

Beachum was one of four G-W students who spoke at their college graduation. Among the other honors she received for academics was being named the SAC’s presidential scholar athlete of the year in 1998.

“They just provided a path for me. If this or that was what I wanted to do, they’d show me a path on how to do it,” Beachum said. “No one held me back, ever.”