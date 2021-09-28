Emmen, Merritt help power Wilson volleyball's sweep of Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – John Davis made the decision not to call a timeout late in Tuesday’s match against Darlington.
The Wilson volleyball coach wanted to see how his team would respond to the situation as the Tigers trailed late in the third set.
“I just wanted them to learn how to figure things out on their own,” Davis said. “I told them I wasn’t going to call timeout because there will be a time when we’re not going to have any timeouts left and they just have to figure things out.”
Wilson did as it rallied to take the final set for a 3-0 sweep of the Falcons (25-9, 25-14, 25-21) as the Tigers improved to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in Region 6-4A. They will host North Myrtle Beach on Thursday while Darlington, who fell to 0-4 in region play, travels to South Florence.
Despite the lopsided score, Tuesday’s match became more competitive as time progressed. Wilson won the first set handily after jumping to an 8-2 and never looking back, but the second and third sets were much closer.
Darlington held a 6-3 advantage early on before the Tigers stormed back to take the lead. They held a 16-11 advantage before closing on a 9-3 run.
“I knew Darlington – they’ve always been a scrappy team,” Davis said. “…We just had to be ready to match their intensity and try to exceed their intensity. We talk a lot about that, and I’m glad they performed good enough to come out with the victory.”
The Falcons made things interesting in the third set as they rallied from a 9-2 hole at one point to take a 17-15 lead. But Wilson responded once again − this time with a 10-4 run to finish off the match.
“I think the girls played with more energy and really wanted to win and fought back,” Darlington coach Mariah Hudson said of her team’s resilience in the final two sets. “Most of the girls know each other, they play travel ball together, so I think they play really well when they face each other.”
Talia Emmen and Taylor Merritt led the way for Wilson. Each finished with nine kills and Emmen had five aces as well.
Ava Flintrop added four kills for the Tigers and Jara Davis dished out a team-high 17 assists.