Entering 29th season, FMU's Thomson becomes school's longest tenured coach

FLORENCE, S.C. — The passion for the game of tennis has really never wavered for Garth Thomson, even if he can’t really point to exactly why.

“I’m very fortunate in that area,” the longtime Francis Marion University men’s and women’s coach said. “I still love being out there with the players; I still love playing myself. I don’t know where that comes from, but it’s there. I still have goals and I still have dreams and aspirations. I’m always thinking about what’s next.

“…But that does surprise me. I see a lot of tennis players who get burned out and play golf or do something else. But I still love it.”

By his own admission, Thomson has likely spent more time out at Kassab Courts than anyone else between his time as a player (1987-90), his one-year stint as an assistant and the last 28 seasons as coach of both tennis programs.

With a new campaign beginning at the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational on Feb. 4-5, Thomson will enter his 29th year at the helm — surpassing FMU baseball coaching great Gerald Griffin for the longest tenure in school history in the process.