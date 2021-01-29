Entering 29th season, FMU's Thomson becomes school's longest tenured coach

FLORENCE, S.C. — The passion for the game of tennis has really never wavered for Garth Thomson, even if he can’t really point to exactly why.
“I’m very fortunate in that area,” the longtime Francis Marion University men’s and women’s coach said. “I still love being out there with the players; I still love playing myself. I don’t know where that comes from, but it’s there. I still have goals and I still have dreams and aspirations. I’m always thinking about what’s next.
“…But that does surprise me. I see a lot of tennis players who get burned out and play golf or do something else. But I still love it.”
By his own admission, Thomson has likely spent more time out at Kassab Courts than anyone else between his time as a player (1987-90), his one-year stint as an assistant and the last 28 seasons as coach of both tennis programs.
With a new campaign beginning at the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational on Feb. 4-5, Thomson will enter his 29th year at the helm — surpassing FMU baseball coaching great Gerald Griffin for the longest tenure in school history in the process.
“I knew I’d been here a long time and I knew coach Griffin had been here a while, so it’s an honor that I’ve been able to coach here at the university for this long,” Thomson said. “In our sport, it’s very hard to stay in the same place for this length of time. I’m fortunate to be able to work for a good university, so I’m honored and excited.
“It’s also kind of surreal how quickly time goes. It just flies by.”
It’s a remarkable feat considering coaching wasn’t on Thomson’s mind when he began his career at Francis Marion. A native of Harare, Zimbabwe, Thomson came to the United States and the Patriots on a tennis scholarship thanks to some personal connections to then FMU coach David Cordrey.
“We had some tennis players from Zimbabwe when I was growing up that went to (UT-Chattanooga),” Thomson said. “So I guess it was always in the back of mind to come to America and play tennis.
“…So what happened at the time was the coach (for FMU), David Cordrey, was from Zimbabwe, and I knew his brother very well. He reached out to Dave and Dave reached out to me and said, ‘Do you want to come to Francis Marion and play tennis?’”
Thomson lettered all four years he was with the Patriots, earning the team’s most valuable player award each time. He still holds the school record for career singles victories (63-16) and is fifth on the career doubles list (56-21). He was also the first FMU tennis player to earn All-American honors.
After his college career, Thomson stayed on as an assistant with the team while he finished his finance degree at the university.
“The coach quit and they asked me if I would do it,” Thomson said of how he took over the main job. “So I thought I’d do it for a few years and pursue my M.B.A. at Francis Marion, and I got that here as well.
“But after I got that, I realized what a great job it was here…It’s just such a quality of life job and I feel like it keeps me young.”
Ongoing passion and continued university support have been vital no doubt, but success has been there as well as both tennis programs have reached new heights under Thomson.
He owns a 359-214 overall mark on the men’s side and a 376-222 record on the women’s. The Patriot men have made 18 NCAA Division II national tournament appearances under Thomson, including four trips to the Sweet 16 (1998, ’99, 2001, ’08.) He was named the Peach Belt Conference’s men’s Coach of the Year four times (1999, 2000, ’01, ’06).
The FMU women have made 15 trips to the NCAA tournament during his tenure and made the national finals in back-to-back years in 2008 and ’09.
Thomson’s teams have been ranked nationally in 25 of the past 27 seasons on the men’s side and in 18 of the past 27 years on the women’s side.
“In 2008, both my men’s and women’s teams made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament,” Thomson said. “…So I think that was my most rewarding year. As an athletic program, I think we had the softball team out there (in Houston) as well, so it was just a fun year all around.
“From a team perspective, I really love that year.”
He also coached Mary Hirst and Lee Whitwell to consecutive NCAA Division II Doubles National championships in 1993 and ’94.
“My first year we went out to Los Angeles, and we ended winning one round … then another round, and another round and wound up being out there for week,” Thomson said. “We won the doubles and the next year went back and won it again. That was extremely fun.
“Then we also had a guy named Dilshod Sharifi in either 2008 or ’09 who got to No. 1 in singles for Francis Marion. He was the No. 1 Division II player and I felt that was really special as well.”