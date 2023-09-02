DARLINGTON, S.C. – Erik Jones’ Darlington Raceway legacy is secure with two Cook Out Southern 500 wins (2019, ’22).

He’d like to expand on that legacy, but things have not gone how he would like.

With three wins in eight years, Jones is still seeking his first playoff appearance since 2019. After earning his three victories in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Jones now races a Chevy for Legacy Motor Club.

Jones' best finish this season was sixth in the spring at Talladega.

But then again, Jones has won twice here at Darlington, and he likes his chances for a third trip to Victory Lane at the track Too Tough to Tame.

“I think there’s just a bit of added confidence for us coming into this weekend,” Jones said Saturday. “You look at our season – we’ve had some good spots, had some bad spots and just needed some more speed, in general. But I feel like Darlington (Raceway), I wouldn’t say it’s a great equalizer by any stretch, but it gives an opportunity for us to have some good notes to go back on from last year and the spring of this year, and we’ll have something to really go off of that we know is good.

“I get excited every year for this race. Since my rookie year, I can remember looking forward to running this race, and then obviously getting a few wins over the years has probably moved it up on my list a few spots through that time. I always look forward to coming here.”

Jones’ current focus is using this non-playoff run as a springboard for next season when LMC switches to Toyota. Since the Pocono race in late July, Jones has earned two top of his top-10 finishes (Pocono, Michigan).

“I think it’s just a constant push. Everybody is pushing hard, even knowing that we’re changing a lot of things coming up in the offseason and that’s now fast approaching at this point. But we want to finish strong,” Jones said. “We know our opportunities on the schedule to run well and we’ve focused more on those probably. Last year, we were more focused on every week and running well, but with the resources that we’ve got right now, we have to almost circle some weeks that we know we’ll have the opportunity to go do better than others. This weekend has absolutely been one of those that we’ve marked down, as far as going and really executing and taking advantage of the situation.

“I think it’s just good chemistry,” he added. “The group on the No. 43 car is 90 percent the same as when I showed up three years ago now. We’ve been through very highs and very lows, and I think everybody knows it’s kind of part of the game. And at the end of the day, knowing that there’s a great path forward for us coming up is what’s kept everybody motivated and pushing forward.”