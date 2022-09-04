Erik Jones takes No. 43 car to Cook Out Southern 500 victory lane for first tine since 1967

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The previous time the No. 43 car won at Darlington Raceway, it was a 1967 Plymouth driven by Richard Petty to win the Southern 500.

Exactly 55 years later, on Sunday, Erik Jones not only returned the No. 43 to Darlington's victory Lane, Jones won his second Cook Out Southern 500 since 2019 in a Chevrolet. It was Chevrolet's first win at Darlington Raceway since Kevin Harvick won the Southern 500 in 2014.

Harvick won the Southern 500 again in 2020, but that was in a Ford.

Jones, who won his second career Cup event at that time in 2019 while racing a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, recorded his third career Cup win Sunday night in front of a sellout crowd for Petty GMS.

"(Richard Petty) told me I'd get a hat if I win," Jones joked on television.

Three-time Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin finished second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell.

Jones is not in NASCAR's Cup Playoff chase. But the postseason points leader going into Sunday's race, Chase Elliott, fell to ninth after experience many problems with his Chevy. Elliott is now in ninth place, 14 points above the 12-driver cutline.

Logano, who won the 2018 Cup points crown, is now the current points leader. William Byron is second, trailing Logano by six points. Hamlin is third in the standings, followed by Bell.

WILL BE UPDATED