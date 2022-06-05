Errors, walks costly as Flamingos fall to Sharks 10-3

WILMINGTON, N.C. − A rough second inning paved the way for a 10-3 loss to Wilmington on Sunday as the Florence Flamingos fell to 2-7 on the year.

Former West Florence High standout George Derrick Floyd made his debut for Florence and was tagged with the loss. Floyd went two innings and allowed three hits with three strikeouts and three walks − but the free passes were costly.

Floyd walked two and hit two in the second inning. Combined with an early error, the result was six runs coming across the plate for the Sharks, although only one of them was earned.

Another Florence miscue in the fourth inning brought home another tally. The Sharks put up nine runs across the first four innings, but only three were earned.

Mason Landers and Wyatt Crenshaw combined for five hits and five RBI for the Sharks. Mason Staz had two hits to lead the Flamingos.