HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville's Ethan Hickey signed to continue his cross-country and track career at Francis Marion. He's part of the team that holds the boys' school record in the 4x800.
"I just like the feeling from running," Hickey said. "I learned a lot here about how to interact with people and how to communicate best with people on the team to build chemistry."
