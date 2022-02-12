Ex-South Florence standout Austin Moore wins in first FMU start

GREENWOOD, S.C. − Francis Marion squandered an early, seven-run lead and held on for a 13-12 win over North Greenville on Friday. The Patriots won with it with a three-run seventh and are now 5-0 for the program's best start since 2017.

Junior right-hander Austin Moore (1-0) earned his first career pitching decision as a Patriot after serving as an infielder and designated hitter the past two seasons. The former South Florence standout went two innings, giving up one run on two hits, allowing three walks and striking out one. Senior righty Nick Palumbo earned the save as he struck out the side in the ninth, stranding runners at second and third.

First baseman Darius Nobles led the way offensively for the Patriots, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks and two runs batted in. Junior left fielder Jack Hegan went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI, while designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez was 2-for-5 with two walks and three RBI.

The Patriots scored in six different innings for the third time this season. A four-run third frame, highlighted by Hegan’s three-run homer over the left field wall, staked FMU to an 8-1 advantage.