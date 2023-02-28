FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Pitch-Off is back and bigger than ever – literally.
Between the junior varsity and varsity brackets, the field has expanded to 40 teams for this year’s edition, and that has added an extra day to the schedule.
The long-running softball tournament will begin Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and last all the way through Saturday. There were will three varsity games each on Wednesday and Thursday held at South Florence High School before switching to Freedom Florence for games Friday and Saturday.
Friday will see a few junior varsity games at SFHS as well, but the majority of that tournament will be also be played at Freedom Florence.
The varsity championship game is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Field Five.
“This is as big as it’s ever been,” tournament organizer and South Florence coach Bobby Jones said. “We just seem to get more and more teams each year, so we’re going to have to maybe expand it a little more next year.”
The varsity tournament consists of two brackets, Gold and Blue, with 14 teams each competing in pool play with the top pool winners from each side facing off for the title Saturday.
Pool play games will be timed for an hour and a half and the completion of the inning both teams are in when the time expires. Seedings for the teams will be determined by a combination of records in pool play, runs allowed, runs scored or possibly a coin flip.
The field is another strong one that includes perennial contenders Hartsville, defending SCISA 2A state champion Pee Dee Academy, Aynor and the defending tournament champ, Dillon.
“If this doesn’t get you prepared (for the regular season), nothing will,” Jones said. “You’re going to play some of the best teams in the state, and if you want to play them, this is the place to be this weekend.”
For Jones, the tournament presents an opportunity for him to tinker with his lineup and possibly even solidify some spots both there and in the field, he said.
“We’ve got to try to make sure we’ve got the right nine in the right places,” he said. “That’s what we’re still looking at – a couple different options at different positions. Hopefully that will work its way out this weekend.
“That’s what I like about the tournament. I never play somebody I schedule during the year that I’ve played before – I always play different teams. And that’s a lot of fun. You get to see what they do and compare it to what you do.”
Cheraw will face Trinity Collegiate in the opening game Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with the Braves facing the host Bruins right afterward at 7 p.m. The Titans and Bruins will then face off at 8:30 p.m.
Friday will see West Florence and Pee Dee Academy match up at 5:30 p.m. followed by Darlington and Pee Dee at 7 p.m. and finally the Knights and Falcons will meet at 8:30 p.m.
Varsity games begin at 5 p.m. on Friday at Freedom Florence lasting through 8:30 p.m. start times. Saturday will feature games starting at 9 a.m. and lasting through the final matchups slated to be played at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10.