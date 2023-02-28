PEE DEE PITCH-OFF VARSITY SCHEDULE

TICKETS: $10

WEDNESDAY

BLUE BRACKET

Cheraw vs. Trinity Collegiate at South Florence, 5:30 p.m.

Cheraw at South Florence, 7 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at South Florence, 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

GOLD BRACKET

West Florence vs. Pee Dee Academy at South Florence, 5:30 p.m.

Darlington vs. Pee Dee Academy at South Florence, 7 p.m.

Darlington vs. West Florence at South Florence, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

GOLD BRACKET

Pool D

Laurence Manning vs. Hartsville at Freedom Florence at FF3, 5:30 p.m.

Socastee vs. Hartsville at Freedom Florence at FF3, 7 p.m.

Socastee vs. Laurence Manning at Freedom Florence at FF3, 8:30 p.m.

Pool A

Rock Hill vs. Aynor at Freedom Florence at FF7, 5:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy vs. Lewisville at Freedom Florence at FF8, 5:30 p.m.

WG#1 vs. WG#2 at Freedom Florence at FF7, 7 p.m.

LG#1 vs. LG#2 at Freedom Florence at FF8, 7 p.m.

Pool B

Clarendon Hall vs. Dillon at Freedom Florence at FF, 5:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico vs. South Aiken at Freedom Florence at FF, 7 p.m.

WG#3 vs. WG#4 at Freedom Florence at FF, 8:30 p.m.

LG#3 vs. LG#4 at Freedom Florence at FF, 8:30 p.m.

BLUE BRACKET

Pool A

Wilson Hall vs. Gilbert at Freedom Florence at FF1, 5 p.m.

Carolina Forest vs. Lamar at Freedom Florence at FF2, 5 p.m.

WG#1 vs. WG#2 at Freedom Florence at FF1, 8:30 p.m.

LG#1 vs. LG#2 at Freedom Florence at FF2, 8:30 p.m.

Pool B

Bamberg- Ehrahrdt vs. Sumter at Freedom Florence at FF4, 5:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Fort Dorchester at Freedom Florence at FF5, 5:30 p.m.

WG#3 vs. WG#4 at Freedom Florence at FF4, 8:30 p.m.

LG#3 vs. LG#4 at Freedom Florence at FF5, 8:30 p.m.

Pool D

Dillon Christian vs. Waccamaw at Freedom Florence at FF6, 5:30 p.m.

Hickory Grove (N.C.) vs. Waccamaw at Freedom Florence at FF6, 7 p.m.

Dillon Christian vs. Hickory Grove (N.C.) at Freedom Florence at FF6, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BLUE BRACKET

Pool E

Pool A #1 vs. Pool B #1 at Freedom Florence at FF7, 10:30 a.m.

Pool C#1 vs. Pool D#1 at Freedom Florence at FF5, 12 p.m.

WG#15 vs. WG#16 at Freedom Florence at FF5, 3:30 p.m.

LG#16 vs. LG#16 at Freedom Florence at FF6, 3:30 p.m.

Pool F

Pool A #2 vs. Pool B#2 at Freedom Florence at FF5, 10:30 a.m.

Pool C#2 vs. Pool D#2 at Freedom Florence at FF6, 10:30 a.m.

WG#17 vs. WG#18 at Freedom Florence at FF8, 2 p.m.

LG#17 vs. LG#17 at Freedom Florence at FF8, 12 p.m.

Pool G

Pool A#3 vs. Pool B#3 at Freedom Florence at FF9, 9 a.m.

Pool C#3 vs. Pool D#3 at Freedom Florence at FF9, 10:30 a.m.

WG#19 vs. WG#19 at Freedom Florence at FF7, 2 p.m.

LG#20 vs. LG#20 at Freedom Florence at FF7, 12 p.m.

GOLD BRACKET

Pool E

Pool A #1 vs. Pool B #1 at Freedom Florence at FF8, 10:30 a.m.

Pool C#1 vs. Pool D#1 at Freedom Florence at FF4, 12 p.m.

WG#15 vs. WG#16 at Freedom Florence at FF1, 3:30 p.m.

LG#16 vs. LG#16 at Freedom Florence at FF2, 3:30 p.m.

Pool F

Pool A#2 vs. Pool B#2 at Freedom Florence at FF3, 10:30 a.m.

Pool C#3 vs. Pool D#3 at Freedom Florence at FF4, 10:30 a.m.

WG#19 vs. WG#19 at Freedom Florence at FF4, 3:30 p.m.

LG#19 vs. LG#19 at Freedom Florence at FF9, 2 p.m.

Pool G

Pool A#3 vs. Pool B#3 at Freedom Florence at FF3, 10:30 a.m.

Pool C#3 vs. Pool D#3 at Freedom Florence at FF4, 10:30 a.m.

WG#19 vs. WG#19 at Freedom Florence at FF4, 3:30 p.m.

LG#19 vs. LG#19 at Freedom Florence at FF9, 2 p.m

Pool H

Blue Pool C#4 vs. Gold Pool C#4 at Freedom Florence at FF7, 9 a.m.

Blue Pool D#4 vs. Gold Pool D#4 at Freedom Florence at FF8, 9 a.m.

WG#21 vs. WG#21 at Freedom Florence at FF5, 2 p.m.

LG#21 vs. LG#21 at Freedom Florence at FF6, 2 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Blue Pool E #1 vs. Gold Pool # 1 at Freedom Florence at FF5, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Pool F # 1 vs. Gold Pool # 1 at Freedom Florence at FF6, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Pool G #1 vs. Gold Pool #1 at Freedom Florence at FF4, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Pool G #3 vs. Blue Pool #1 at Freedom Florence at FF8, 5 p.m.

Blue Pool E#2 vs. Gold Pool E #2 at Freedom Florence at FF7, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Pool F #2 vs. Gold Pool F #2 at Freedom Florence at FF3, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Pool G #2 vs. Gold Pool G #2 at Freedom Florence at FF2, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Pool H #2 vs. Gold Pool G #3 at Freedom Florence at FF6, 5p.m.

Blue Pool E#3 vs. Gold Pool E#3 at Freedom Florence at FF8, 6:30p.m.

Blue Pool F #3 vs. Gold Pool E#3 at Freedom Florence at FF7, 3:30p.m.

Blue Pool G #4 vs. Blue Pool H #4 at Freedom Florence at FF7, 5p.m.

Blue Pool E #4 vs. Gold Pool G #4 at Freedom Florence at FF9,6:30 p.m.

Blue Pool F#4 vs. Gold Pool F #4 at Freedom Florence at FF8, 3:30 p.m.

Blue Pool H #3 vs. Gold Pool F #4 at Freedom Florence at FF9, 5 p.m.