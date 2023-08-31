DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cale Yarborough of nearby Timmonsville exhibited the courage and skill that has made him great Monday afternoon as he roared across the finish line first in his 1968 Mercury with David Pearson hot on his heels to go down in history as the 19th winner of the Southern 500 stock car classic at the Darlington International Raceway.

Most of the estimated 70,000 fans present for the $102,000 total purse grind stood during the final laps as the eventual winner almost unbelievably pulled his poorly handling machine out of numerous tight jams to hold off the hard charging Pearson.

The stocky Yarborough’s victory on his home track was good for $25,415 including qualifying and lap money, and runs his total loot for the season to $126,076. The former all-state footballer also became the first driver in the history of stock car racing to win four super speedway events in a single season.

The “flat out” Yarborough grabbed the lead for keeps with 84 trips remaining around the mile and three-eighths asphalt oval. He had held the lead on four previous occasions starting with the first lap.

The blond headed, 29-year-old Yarborough went out front for the final time when he came from his third place position to pass Donnie Allison, the leader, and second place Ford driving Pearson in a daring but masterful manner.

Yarborough started making his bid on the front straight away, got around Pearson and whipped in front of Allison just in the nick of time to get in the groove for the first turn.

Allison began slacking off but Pearson remained glued to Yarborough’s bumper for the next several laps. The world’s fastest stock car driver had the first of four brushes with the first and second turn wall on the 295th lap but incredibly regained control in time to hold his lead over Spartanburg’s Pearson.

Yarborough survived two more meetings with the retaining wall while holding off passing attempts by Pearson before the serious tangle occurred.

With 44 laps left, the determined Pearson tried to get around Yarborough going into the first turn, an almost impossible feat.

Pearson’s effort slammed the Mercury number 21 driver into the wall, causing both pilots to lose control. Pearson started spinning and finally came to a halt in the infield. Yarborough was headed the same way but once again took almost super-human charge over his machine, corrected the slide and hung on to the lead.

Both cars were forced to pit following the tangle. Buddy Baker was running third at the time of the spin but was one lap behind the front runners. Baker finished the 500-miler in third place with his 1968 Dodge and picked up $6,000. Pearson’s efforts earned him $10,850.

Pole position winner Charlie Glotzbach of Georgetown, Ind., wound up in fourth place, three laps behind while Paul Goldsmith bagged the sixth slot.

The early portion of the grind saw a tight struggle between Yarborough, Richard Petty, Glotzbach, and Lee Roy Yarbrough.

Yarbrough led for 99 laps but was eliminated with valve problems. Petty, the 1967 Southern 500 champion, was forced out with engine failure. Glotzbach lost valuable time when he blew a tire going into the first turn, smashed into the concrete wall, and slid to a halt in the infield.

Two hard wrecks occurred during the race, the first involving six automobiles occurred on the first and second turns which offered the drivers a mean ride all afternoon.

Bobby Mausgrover, driving a 1967 Ford, triggered the first crack up when he rammed the wall, slid downward and was smacked by the oncoming car. Bobby Isaac and John Sears were among those eliminated by the crash.

Mausgrover and Sears were hospitalized but returned to the track prior to the end of the race. Mausgrover suffered numerous bruises while Sears injured his right shoulder. Mausgrover later collapsed and returned to the hospital for observation.

The second eliminating action came on the back chute and sent Darel Dieringer, Tiny Lund, and Jim Hurtubise to the pits for the day.

Yarborough endangered his victory when he pitted early in the race for a complete change of tires from Goodyear to Firestone.

However, the gamble payed off in the long run.

The race lasted three hours, 58 minutes and five seconds with a track temperature of 125 degrees.

Nineteen of the forty-four starting cars were still running when Yarborough took the checkered flag for the 19th Annual Southern 500 – the race he wanted to win the most.