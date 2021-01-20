Extreme Cheer and Tumble set to host college combine Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — When Brittany Durrah joined the staff at Extreme Cheer and Tumble just over six months ago, the level of talent really caught her eye, she said.

It also brought to the forefront an idea she'd had in the back of her mind for some time — a college combine.

That idea comes to fruition Saturday at 680 W. Darlington St. as ECT will host a number of colleges — both in person and virtually — in an event that will showcase talent from around the area and beyond.

Registration is still ongoing ($10 entry fee) and will conclude with same-day signups Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The closing is set for 2:30 p.m.

"From the start of me walking in the door and seeing how much success the teams were having and how much incredible talent there was in the gym, I thought it would be a great idea to get colleges in and get the kids invested in themselves," Durrah said.

She would know from experience. Durrah attended Limestone College (now University) on a cheer scholarship and went on to coach at Ottawa University in Kansas.