Extreme Cheer and Tumble set to host college combine Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — When Brittany Durrah joined the staff at Extreme Cheer and Tumble just over six months ago, the level of talent really caught her eye, she said.
It also brought to the forefront an idea she'd had in the back of her mind for some time — a college combine.
That idea comes to fruition Saturday at 680 W. Darlington St. as ECT will host a number of colleges — both in person and virtually — in an event that will showcase talent from around the area and beyond.
Registration is still ongoing ($10 entry fee) and will conclude with same-day signups Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The closing is set for 2:30 p.m.
"From the start of me walking in the door and seeing how much success the teams were having and how much incredible talent there was in the gym, I thought it would be a great idea to get colleges in and get the kids invested in themselves," Durrah said.
She would know from experience. Durrah attended Limestone College (now University) on a cheer scholarship and went on to coach at Ottawa University in Kansas.
"When I was in (high) school, I didn't know that I could go to college and get a scholarship to cheer," Durrah said. "I thought it was just amazing that I got the opportunity to do that. So I'm trying to get a lot of the athletes in our community excited about going to school and try to help them understand that they continue their cheer careers at any university.
"It's a really cool experience to be a part of something bigger than high school cheer, or thinking because you've aged out of all-stars that you can't do it any more."
Durrah and ECT are looking to change that this weekend. Limestone University, College of Charleston, University of Mount Olive, North Carolina Wesleyan College and Erskine are all scheduled to attend the combine with numerous others watching via Zoom, Durrah said.
"Especially with COVID like it is right now, a lot of the schools are on restrictions and can't come, so we wanted to be able to offer it through Zoom for the colleges that did want to attend — especially the ones farther away," she said.
The combine will essentially be run like a tryout with participants coming in and going through warmups hosted by Limestone.
Then following a performance by the ECT Bombshells team, the combine will move straight into jumps and tumbling with 10 participants at a time.
"There will be a meet-and-greet so the athletes will be able to go around to the coaches' tables, and that's when they'll be able to show what they can offer from the universities," Durrah said.
The combine will then move into showcasing stunting, with several college athletes in attendance providing hands-on experience, she said.
"From there, we'll have a short college showoff so if any of the colleges wanted to show a brief snippet of their routines or show off tumbling or anything, they'll be able to do that," Durrah added.
The final segment will be a question-and-answer portion for any athlete wanting to address anything else with the college coaches.
If the combine is successful, Durrah hopes to have more in the future, beginning next April after college nationals.
"If we can plan soon enough, I'd like to have three next year," she said. "Because a lot of times kids don't know where they want to go and they don't really know what other schools have to offer.
"So I think they'll be a lot of interest both from the athletes and the colleges."