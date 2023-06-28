FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence boys’ volleyball coach Warren Coker stressed two things during his team’s Wednesday morning practice: Serving and passing.

Serving and passing, passing and serving. Plenty of it.

Never enough of it.

“We’ll focus on the rest of the game later,” said Coker, who had coached the Knight girls before starting the boys’ program this year. “Serving and passing are our main goals right now. And we’re just working hard all summer long.”

That’s a similar scene to what’s happening at Wilson and South Florence, as coaches John Davis and Demetric Russell stress the same things to their teams.

“We have nine players out, which is not the response I was looking for, but maybe that’s because this is so new,” said Davis, also coach of the Wilson girls’ volleyball team as well as play-by-play announcer for the Tigers’ football and basketball teams. “Word has to get out that boys can have a sport in the fall other than football and basketball.”

Russell, at South Florence, talked about his program’s efforts. He’s the head interventionist at Sneed Middle School and coached girls’ volleyball there before being called up to South. He added he won't coach Sneed girls' basketball this winter.

“Most of the students we have, they said they’ve played recreationally,” Russell said. “This brings on a great challenge of getting an understanding of what we have to work with. But for the most part, they do everything that I ask of them, which are sacrifice, effort, commitment, show up to practice on time, show up to weightlifting on time and do what they need to do in their courses.”

Boys’ volleyball, like that for the girls, is in the fall. The South Carolina High School League sanctioned boys’ volleyball last year, but the 2022 state championships were conducted by the Palmetto Region Volleyball Association.

This year, the SCHSL will start conducting the boys’ volleyball championships.

Now that F1S boys’ volleyball is under way, West Florence senior Luke LeMaster is one of those in the learning process.

“So far, it’s been great,” he said. “It’s a fun sport, good exercise and a lot harder and in depth than I thought it was when I came in thinking it would be easy. But it’s not easy.”

It will also not be easy for Davis to coach two Wilson teams at the same time. But he has a plan.

“I pulled my middle school volleyball coach (Ramona Greene) up to help out with JV, and we just hired (former Francis Marion volleyball player) Alyssa Hansen and she’ll help out with varsity girls,” Davis said. “We’re just trying to get the guys up to speed with the fundamentals of the game and rules of the game.

“That’s not too far from what we do anyway,” he added. “A lot of girls don’t come to us with a lot of experience in volleyball. We’re just learning together.”

YouTube is a good volleyball teaching tool.

“I’ve given them some things to watch on YouTube and given them things to work on at home,” Coker said. “I’ve also told them to touch a volleyball as many times a week as they can. I’m excited for it. I’ve been pushing for boys’ volleyball in this state for many years, ever since I coached at Sumter.

“I’ve pushed for it along with some coaches from the upstate and midlands and low country,” he added. “We have a need for it. We have colleges in this state now that offer men’s volleyball scholarships. So it’s another opportunity for these kids to get a scholarship.”

Coker used to have men’s volleyball, but it’s still played at colleges like Benedict, Erskine, Limestone and North Greenville.

Meanwhile, it's all systems go with the three F1S boys’ volleyball teams.

“This is my first time coaching varsity, so there is always going to be a sense of nervousness,” Russell said. “But one thing I do have faith in is what I instill in these youth: A sense of optimism and drive.”

But patience will be the biggest virtue.

“We need a lot of patience,” LeMaster said. “Patience will be important in getting a lot of complicated stuff down.”