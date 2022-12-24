F1S' football and basketball crowns top sports story of 2022

FLORENCE, S.C. − The 2022 Class 4A state titles won by Wilson boys’ basketball and South Florence football gave Florence One Schools plenty to celebrate.

It was the year's biggest sports story in their district. Same goes for the Morning News in its Pee Dee area.

Both teams won F1S’ first state titles in those sports for the first time since 2007. That year, Wilson won in boys’ basketball under Bob Wilson and in football under Darryl Page in Class 3A.

This year, coach Drew Marlowe’s gridiron Bruins finished 15-0, punctuating the season with a 57-30 state championship win over Northwestern. And coach Carlos Powell’s Tigers won their final 10 basketball games and finished 23-5 with a state championship run punctuated by a 52-43 win over A.C. Flora in their state final.

The teams not only dominated in the playoffs, they did so mostly in Florence.

A week after selling out Bruin Stadium and beating West Florence for the region and city crowns to conclude the regular season, South's football team was home for its first three playoff games.

And the top-ranked Bruins won each one.

The only reason South had to hit the road for the lower state final was because that matchup was against another region’s top seed and the bracket was preset for South's opponent to host.

That opponent, A.C. Flora, saw its fans outnumbered by South’s and lost 43-27 to the Bruins to set the stage for South’s dominance in the state final.

“I think they went into the game really believing they were going to win. And I don’t think they thought they could lose,” Marlowe said after the season ended. “They had confidence going into the game. Not just confidence in themselves, but every individual had confidence in the team and the way they had prepared all year.

“We’ve been preparing for this for three years, not just this week,” he added.

The Wilson boys also entered the playoffs as region and city champions. The Tigers also hosted their first three playoff games on campus before staying home but playing for the lower state crown at the Florence Center against rival West Florence.

After those two teams split in the regular season, Wilson won this one 63-50 to reach the state final. Powell’s Tigers then dominated the Falcons from the start in the championship game to capture another crown for that program.

“To be from Florence, to come back to Wilson, where I graduated, and do something a lot of coaches before me didn’t do is a blessing, to be honest,” Powell said after last season. “I’m honored. Winning state was a surreal feeling. Winning state, and seeing all the work we put in, answering all the questions people had about how we ran things, and seeing those questions answered was the beauty of it all.”

TOP PEE DEE SPORTS STORIES OF 2022

2. Pee Dee Academy’s year: In Marion County, this was the Year of the Golden Eagle. Pee Dee Academy not only won SCISA state championships in softball and baseball, the Golden Eagles also accomplished the feat in football – the school’s first in 11-man play. In softball, the Golden Eagles twice won 1-0 in the best-of-three series against Williamsburg Academy. In baseball against Williamsburg, that series went to a third and deciding game. PDA won that one by the score of 10-9. Then, in the state football final, the Golden Eagles won 36-35 in overtime over Florence Christian.

3. Tragic deaths: Two Florence One athletes were shot and killed exactly six weeks apart. Multi-sport South Florence athlete and homecoming king Quay Dickens, a senior, was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach on April 24. On May 29, Wilson all-region defender Joshua McPherson, a junior at the time, was shot and killed in Conway. Before the Bruins’ lower state final against A.C. Flora, at least one South player paid tribute to Dickens with “LLQ” (Long Live Quay) on his back plate. And in Wilson’s first play from scrimmage at the William R. Long Jamboree, the Tigers lined up with seven players (McPherson’s jersey No. was 7) while players and coaches paid tribute to McPherson’s memory.

4. Opening of Carolina Bank Field: The Florence Flamingos have a new home, the 1,732-seat Carolina Bank Field which opened in late May. The Flamingos’ previous home, when they were known as the Florence RedWolves, was Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium. Adjacent to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, Carolina Bank Field will be part of the Florence Sports Complex, which will eventually include five other baseball fields and an NCAA-caliber track-and-field complex.

5. Darlington Raceway shines again: After hosting three races and starting NASCAR’s Cup playoffs in 2020, the track Too Tough to Tame has continued to start the postseason and showcase two annually scheduled race weekends. In 2022, eventual Cup series champion Joey Logano took the checkered flag in the Goodyear 400. And in Labor Day Weekend’s Cook Out Southern 500, 2019 winner Eric Jones won again. And, the Southern 500 was a grandstand sellout for the first time since 2019.

Worth Mentioning: Trinity Collegiate’s golf team won its fourth state championship in the past five full seasons....Williamsburg Academy’s football team won the SCISA Class 2A championship, and Lee Academy accomplished the same feat in Class A…. Don Poole, the legendary Lamar High School coach/athletic director and namesake of the Silver Foxes’ football stadium (Donald R. Poole Stadium), died at 86….Longtime St. Johns and Hannah-Pamplico High School coach, teacher and administrator Stanley Drawdy died at 68. Also former Hannah-Pamplico football coach/athletic director Kirk Mays died at 57 and H-P JV boys’ basketball coach Jonathan Timmons died at 49…. Jarod Gerald, who while playing for Mullins was named the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001 and went on to play two years at the University of South Carolina, was killed in an automobile accident at age 39…. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to Florence Motor Speedway where he won a 1996 Late Model Stock race to compete there again in the Charlie Powell South Carolina 400. He finished ninth.