FORT MILL, S.C. − South Florence, West Florence and Wilson participated in the 2023 Upstate Invitational on Saturday at the Fort Mill Aquatic Center with 18 other teams throughout the state.

Girls Event Achievements

200 Medley Relay – West Florence Girls (Riley White Lauren Krawiec, Sarah Howard, Mallory Anderson) placed 12th 2:04.79 State Consideration Time

200 Free Relay – West Florence Girls (Sarah Howard, Riley White, Mallory Anderson, Lauren Krawiec) placed 9th 1:50.61 State Consideration Time

200 Free Relay – Wilson Girls (Morgan Krawiec, Grace Haughn, Catherine Canfield, Madison Weinmann) placed 24th 2:02.73 State Consideration Time

Sarah Howard, West Florence, placed 3rd 100 free 58.58 Automatic State Time; 10th 100 back 1:07.31 Automatic State Time; 200 free lead off Automatic State Time for the 50 free 26.77

Morgan Krawiec, Wilson, placed 2nd 50 free 25.95 Automatic State Time; 9th 100 free 1:00.19 State Consideration Time

Caroline McInville, South Florence, swam a 29.88 - 50 free for a State Consideration Time

Mallory Anderson, West Florence, swam a 6:11.02 - 500 free and 1:23.85 - 100 breast both State Consideration Times

Lauren Krawiec, West Florence, swam a 2:31.10 – 200 Individual Medley and 1:16. 73 – 100 breast both State Consideration Times

Riley White, West Florence, swam a 1:09.04 – 100 fly and 1:07.99 – 100 back both State Consideration Times

Catherine Canfield, Wilson, swam a 1:13.37 – 100 fly State Consideration Time

Boys Event Achievements

Jacob Cedilote, South Florence, swam 26.51 – 50 free State Consideration Time

Avery Myers, West Florence, swam 1:12.69 – 100 back and 1:17.89 – 100 breast along with the lead off in the relay for a 50 free split of 25.86 which are all State Consideration Times

Simon Felix, Wilson, swam 2:14.36 – 200 free State Consideration Time.