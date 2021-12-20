Falcon Holiday Classic Tournament returns to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School’s Falcon Holiday Classic Tournament is back.

Started by DHS Hall of Fame coach Ken Howle in 2017, the tournament ran for three straight years before the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 shut everything down last season.

So first-year Falcons boys’ basketball coach Bradley Knox is happy to be hosting several talented teams from the area for the two-day event, which begins Tuesday afternoon and lasts through Wednesday evening.

“It’s always a good feeling when we get a chance to compete over the holidays,” Knox said. “This gives our kids, our student-athletes and our community something exciting to come out and see.

“…There are a number of good local teams, so it’s an opportunity for people in the community and in our area to come out and see them compete. And it’s an opportunity for us to get better as a team.”

The tournament features four girls’ teams and four boys’ teams. Lakewood and Cheraw’s girls kick things off at 2 p.m. Tuesday followed by Timmonsville and Cheraw’s boys at 3:30 p.m.