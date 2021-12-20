Falcon Holiday Classic Tournament returns to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School’s Falcon Holiday Classic Tournament is back.
Started by DHS Hall of Fame coach Ken Howle in 2017, the tournament ran for three straight years before the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 shut everything down last season.
So first-year Falcons boys’ basketball coach Bradley Knox is happy to be hosting several talented teams from the area for the two-day event, which begins Tuesday afternoon and lasts through Wednesday evening.
“It’s always a good feeling when we get a chance to compete over the holidays,” Knox said. “This gives our kids, our student-athletes and our community something exciting to come out and see.
“…There are a number of good local teams, so it’s an opportunity for people in the community and in our area to come out and see them compete. And it’s an opportunity for us to get better as a team.”
The tournament features four girls’ teams and four boys’ teams. Lakewood and Cheraw’s girls kick things off at 2 p.m. Tuesday followed by Timmonsville and Cheraw’s boys at 3:30 p.m.
Darlington’s two squads will play after that with the girls taking on Timmonsville at 5 p.m. and the boys facing Lamar at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday will feature the losers of each matchup facing off at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively, with the championship games set for 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:30 p.m. (boys).
Tickets are $9 at the door.
This will be the first of two holiday tournaments for the Falcons, who are also scheduled to compete at Chesterfield High beginning Dec. 28.
“We’ve got a couple kids that are out because of injury, but for the most part, this will be a great opportunity to see what our bench can give us,” Knox said. “This lets us see what they can do and gives them the opportunity to get some experience − as I’m sure it will for all of the teams that are playing.”
FALCON HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At Darlington High School
Tickets: $9 at the door
TUESDAY
Game 1—Lakewood vs. Cheraw (Girls), 2 p.m.
Game 2—Timmonsville vs. Cheraw (Boys), 3:30 p.m.
Game 3—Darlington vs. Timmonsville (Girls), 5 p.m.
Game 4 – Darlington vs. Lamar (Boys), 6:30 p.m.