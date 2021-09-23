Falcons, Tigers still seeking 1st wins with Virgil Wells Trophy on the line

FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington and Wilson High Schools have played for the Virgil Wells Trophy every year since 2014, in honor of the Hall of Famer who coached at Darlington’s Mayo High School as well as Wilson.
Since 2016, however, the trophy has had year-round residence in Florence as the Tigers have put together a five-game winning streak following the Falcons’ initial two victories in the revamped series.
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup will be big in more ways than one as the victor not only gets the trophy, but a much-needed Region 6-4A win – and a much-needed win period.
Wilson (0-3, 0-1) is still seeking its first victory of the season and first at Tiger Stadium while Darlington (0-3, 0-1) is not only looking for its first victory in 2021, but first since 2019.
Health has been a problem for both teams so far, but First-year Tigers coach Rodney Mooney will be glad to get his starting quarterback, Taye Pressley, back against the Falcons.
“He did a pretty good job in our first game, but unfortunately he’s been dealing with a high ankle sprain for the last two weeks,” Mooney said. “But he’ll be back and I think that’s going to help our offense run a lot smoother.
“But we feel like we’ve gotten a lot better this week fundamentally and we’re ready for the challenge Friday night.”
The Tigers lost Pressley in the second quarter of their first game. Wilson scored just seven points that game and has averaged just 14 per game this season.
Last Friday’s 53-7 thumping by West Florence was a result of one main issue, Mooney said, and that’s physicality.
“One thing I knew about this region coming into the season was that the team that was the most physical for four quarters was usually going to win the game,” Mooney said. “That’s something we stressed to them last week – that we needed to be the aggressors – and we didn’t do a very good job of that.
“So we’ve had some pretty physical practices this week.”
Mooney’s squad will face a very young Darlington team that coach Raymond Jennings is seeking to rebuild from the ground up.
“We’re doing things here that are going to grow and help the program in the long run,” Jennings said. “We’re extremely young – the youngest team I’ve ever been associated with – and so just working on making sure they do the right things in practice and making sure the fundamentals are there is a challenge.”
Numbers and injuries are problematic. The Falcons dress about 40-42 players each game night and just last week their freshman quarterback, who was a backup, went down with a broken hand.