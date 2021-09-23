Falcons, Tigers still seeking 1st wins with Virgil Wells Trophy on the line

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers lost Pressley in the second quarter of their first game. Wilson scored just seven points that game and has averaged just 14 per game this season.

Last Friday’s 53-7 thumping by West Florence was a result of one main issue, Mooney said, and that’s physicality.

“One thing I knew about this region coming into the season was that the team that was the most physical for four quarters was usually going to win the game,” Mooney said. “That’s something we stressed to them last week – that we needed to be the aggressors – and we didn’t do a very good job of that.

“So we’ve had some pretty physical practices this week.”

Mooney’s squad will face a very young Darlington team that coach Raymond Jennings is seeking to rebuild from the ground up.

“We’re doing things here that are going to grow and help the program in the long run,” Jennings said. “We’re extremely young – the youngest team I’ve ever been associated with – and so just working on making sure they do the right things in practice and making sure the fundamentals are there is a challenge.”