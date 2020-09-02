Fall sports on schedule while fan attendance gets a boost

Any schools violating these policies are subject to the authority of their local law enforcement agencies, Singleton added. Violations could also lead the governor’s office to take back the exception and revert to the original number for spectators.

As per the initial protocols, everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask or face covering at all times, with only players, coaches and officials being exceptions to the rule.

Band members and anyone else seated in the stands and designated spectator areas will count toward the overall number allowed, but those on the sidelines – including cheerleaders – will not.

It is not mandated that spectators be allowed at events, Singleton said, but if the home team does allow its fans, then it also has to allow for visiting team fans as well. The exact number or the exact split between home and away fans in terms of percentage is something that each school or school district will have to communicate with the opposing side, he added.

Singleton also recommended to schools that they put aside a certain number of “walk-up” tickets to be available for those who have SCHSL passes. However, if an SCHSL pass member does not pick up a ticket before the venue reaches full capacity, then he or she can be turned away.