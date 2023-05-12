DARLINGTON, S.C. –South Carolina race fans can be “Too Tough To Tame” with the all new Darlington Raceway and NASCAR license plates available at their local DMV, starting May 15.

On Friday, Darlington Raceway announced that South Carolina licensed drivers can purchase specialty license plates to show off their racing fandom with a portion of the proceeds going to Donate Life South Carolina. In conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, Darlington Raceway has created remarkable license plates that will also generate funds for Donate Life South Carolina.

Donate Life South Carolina is solely responsible for managing the organ, eye and tissue donor registry. They are dedicated to saving the lives of thousands of South Carolinians awaiting life-saving transplants.

“We are so excited to team up with the South Carolina DMV and create these unique license plates that will give fans a chance to show off their support of the raceway,” said Kerry Tharp Darlington Raceway's president. “Even better, the proceeds are going to a great cause and that is what makes it so special.”

Residents can order their specialty license plates from their local DMV and choose between four racing designs, fully customizable.

“I want everyone to know how excited the DMV is to re-engage and partner with Darlington Raceway and NASCAR to help raise the visibility of one of South Carolina’s tourism gems,” said Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director of South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. “Their support of our economy and their support of Donate Life is second to none!”

STAYING WITH McCALL: Star quarterback Grayson McCall is a rising senior at Coastal Carolina, but he’s a sophomore on Darlington Raceway’s NIL chart.

In March, the track signed McCall for a second year as its spokesperson for shooting commercials and using his social media account to promote the track. Although McCall briefly entered the transfer portal before deciding to stick with the Chanticleers, Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp said McCall was always the track’s pick.

“We really didn’t have a backup plan on that,” said Tharp, who once was sports information director for the University of South Carolina. “We were obviously interested to see what his future held. But we always thought he was a good fit for us. And he’s a Carolinas guy, born right up there across the state line in Indian Trail (N.C.). And he’s a throwback himself, ya know?”

Last season, McCall passed for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.7% of his passes. On top of that, he had six rushing touchdowns and was the Sun Belt Conference’s player of the year.

“We always kept an eye on him, and we are glad he’s coming back to Coastal Carolina for his senior year,” Tharp said. “He has been super to work with and we have enjoyed the relationship. His personality and the type of player he is kind of marries up with our ‘Too Tough to Tame’ brand.”

WHAT’LL YA HAVE?: In September 2015 at Florence’s Mellow Mushroom, Ty Dillon served as a guest bartender for a beer sponsor.

“I’ve had so much fun in the past with those partnerships, going to bars and meeting with some of our great fans and pouring them beers,” said Dillon, a current Cup Series driver and brother of fellow Cup driver Austin Dillon, whose victories include the Daytona 500 and Coca-Colas 600.

Ty Dillon said he didn’t make any mixed drinks at the Mellow Mushroom in 2015; he just poured beers. He was then asked if he had a choice of drink to make for a customer, he gave his answer.

“I’d make it simple, probably some kind of tequila drink or margarita,” Dillon said. “I like Moscow Mules; I like tequila with pretty much anything. That’s kind of my mixed-drink go-to, currently.”