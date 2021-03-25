Fans can vote for FMS in 'Advance My Track Challenge'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To support the program launch, “Advance My Track Challenge” branding will be featured on Team Penske’s No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang driven by last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ryan Blaney at this Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. dirt race at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

“Advance is committed to growing local racing, and this is an awesome opportunity for fans to support their hometown tracks,” said Blaney, who began his career racing on short tracks across the Southeast. “It just feels right to unveil this program the week of the Bristol dirt race, an event that has its own unique grassroots connection. I look forward to representing Advance and NASCAR’s local tracks in our ‘Advance My Track Challenge’ Ford Mustang at what is going to be a can’t-miss race.”

“We’re pleased to create an authentic connection between Ryan, Team Penske and our Weekly Series partnership,” said McDonell. “Ryan and Team Penske have been incredibly supportive of the program, and we look forward to cheering on Ryan and the No. 12 team as they look to capture the checkered flag at Bristol just like they did at Atlanta on Sunday.”