Fans evacuated from Bruin Stadium in third quarter of Wilson-South Florence game

FLORENCE, S.C. -- All fans at Friday's South Florence-Wilson football game in Bruin Stadium were ordered to vacate it at 9:36 p.m., almost midway through the third quarter of the Wilson-South Florence football game.

The fan count (not including students) was announced as 3,545.

It all started at 9:11 p.m. as fans were seen racing toward the left side of the homeside bleachers. It's unclear what prompted that action, and an already heavy presence of Florence County Sheriffs Department deputies were on the field.

The game was then called a short time later, with top-ranked South Florence winning 63-0 over No. 9 Wilson. That was the score at halftime with Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers in attendance.

Players and officials were not allowed to leave the stadium until the parking lot became less congested. At 10:08 p.m., they were allowed to leave.

The Morning News is currently trying to find out more official information.

WILL BE UPDATED