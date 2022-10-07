 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story breaking

Fans evacuated from Bruin Stadium in third quarter of Wilson-South Florence game

DSC_9392.jpg
ALEX BERGFELD/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- All fans at Friday's South Florence-Wilson football game in Bruin Stadium were ordered to vacate it at 9:36 p.m., almost midway through the third quarter of the Wilson-South Florence football game.

The fan count (not including students) was announced as 3,545.

It all started at 9:11 p.m. as fans were seen racing toward the left side of the homeside  bleachers. It's unclear what prompted that action, and an already heavy presence of Florence County Sheriffs Department deputies were on the field.

The game was then called a short time later, with top-ranked South Florence winning 63-0 over No. 9 Wilson. That was the score at halftime with Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers in attendance.

Players and officials were not allowed to leave the stadium until the parking lot became less congested. At 10:08 p.m., they were allowed to leave.

The Morning News is currently trying to find out more official information.

WILL BE UPDATED

