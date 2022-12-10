Fans turn out in droves for South Florence's championship season

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence football team played its final two games of the season away from the friendly confines of Bruin Stadium.

At least logistically that’s what happened, but anyone who witnessed either contest would be hard-pressed to say they didn’t feel like home games.

“A.C. Flora…I was surprised at first,” senior wide receiver Evin Singletary said of seeing the massive crowd dressed in blue and gold. “But after that, I already knew how they were going to come for the state championship.”

The Bruins’ run to capturing the 4A state title at Benedict College in Columbia featured a strong showing from the SFHS faithful along the way, who turned out on multiple occasions to provide an emotional spark in several key games – most notably the last two.

“It’s amazing,” senior running back Shikeem Shilow said. “You really can hear (the fans) and it’s supposed to be like that when you’re winning, but it’s great.”

Coach Drew Marlowe pointed to the crowd noise early in the championship tilt against Northwestern as being the reason why the Trojans were flagged several times for jumping offside.

“In high school football, it’s hard to get the crowd so involved that you impact the other team’s offense,” he said. “But I certainly think we did that. I think they jumped offside maybe two or three times in a row on one of their drives.

“The noise level in that stadium certainly had a lot to do with that.”

Marlowe and company saw that firsthand throughout the season, but especially in the games against South Pointe, Wilson and of course West Florence.

The game against the Stallions also saw the first time fans rushed the field at Bruin Stadium.

“We knew we were going to have a lot of fans because they were (ranked) No. 1 at the time,” Shilow said. “And after we won, you could really feel it.”

That momentum carried into the matchup with Wilson and then the pivotal contest against West for the Region 6-4A crown – a game that was a complete sellout for the stadium.

“Really great atmospheres for high school football,” Marlowe said. “And special for our kids to be able to play in front of a crowd like that.”

The enthusiasm from the fan base was palpable all year long and reached its peak during the week leading up to the state championship game.

“We had a couple of nights during the week where we opened up our spirit-wear store and things there for the fans,” South Florence booster club vice president Trent McKenzie said. “Obviously everyone was excited. We actually sold out both nights.

“We had ordered as much inventory as we had for the whole season and it wasn’t enough.”

South Florence and the Florence One Schools were also instrumental in helping provide a tremendous atmosphere leading up to kickoff, McKenzie added.

“The school and the district went above and beyond in providing special things to the fans like the bear head cutouts and the cowbells and the T-shirt giveaways,” he said. “…I really think the fans would have shown up even if that had not been done. But that just showed the level of excitement that the school district, the school, the booster club and everybody had about it.”

And while taking in the sights at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, McKenzie noticed it wasn’t just South Florence fans who were in attendance.

“It was just very amazing to see the fan base travel,” he said. “You know, it wasn’t really just the South Florence community. It was the Florence community in general. You saw people there that were Wilson graduates or fans or West Florence fans or graduates. I think the whole community really rallied around the team and supported us.

“That just made it all the more special.”