Since FMU plans to close the indoor pool in March and start plans for a state-of-the-art weight room facility, FAST is hoping to convert an outdoor pool into a year-round home.

"There are no current options in Florence to handle a swim team this size, so FAST needs to find a short-term solution as well as begin looking at a long-term solution for a new home," the team's Swim-a-Thon brochure states. "We are raising money to assist in daily operations and for capital funds to support a pool heater, covering and outdoor pool enclosure. Currently, FAST is looking at converting an outdoor pool into a year-round usable space."