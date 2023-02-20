2023 SC TG Short Course Age Group LSC Championship

Greenville County Aquatic Complex

This Past Weekend

Overall Team Standing:

13th out of 24

FAST Overall Individual Points - Top Scorers:

Lauren Krawiec (11-12 girls age group) 9th / 74

Riley White (11-12 girls age group) 16th / 74

Russell Powers (11-12 boys age group) 4th / 64

FAST State Champion:

Russell Powers - 50 Back in 29.06, 50 Breast in 32.66

FAST Second-Place Finishers:

Russell Powers - 500 Free in 5:31.56, 1,000 Free in 11:17.83

Lauren Krawiec - 50 Free in 26.56

Riley White - 50 Back in 30.33

FAST Third-Place Finishers:

Russell Powers - 50 Free in 25.51, 200 Back in 2:21.07

Lauren Krawiec - 100 Free in 58.64, 50 Breast in 34.10

FAST Team Records Set:

Lauren Krawiec - 50 Breast: She swam a 33.91 in prelims and the previous team record was set by Nina Chernev back in 2020 with a time of 34.28

Russell Powers - 1,000 Free: He swam an 11:17.83 and the previous team record was set by Darren Meadows back in 2000 with a time of 11:27.41

Danielle Moeckel - 200 Breast: She swam a 2:38.64 and the previous team record was set by Caroline Spence back in 2013 with a time of 2:38.80.

Other Noteworthy FAST Performances:

Ava Duvall (10&U girls) - 9th place in 50 Back, then time trialed it again to go for her Sectional cut, and she did, with a 35.98. 9th place in 100 Back (1:20.33).

Beckham Anderson (10&U boys) - 10th place in 100 Breast (1:34.83), 16th place in 50 Breast (45.63)

Mallory Anderson (11-12 girls) - 15th place in 200 Breast (2:57.62)

Riley White (11-12 girls) - 4th place in 100 Back (1:06.72), 6th place in 200 Back (2:25.96), 9th place in 50 Free (27.66), 10th place in 50 Fly (30.74)

Morgan Krawiec (13-14 girls) - 13th in 50 Free (25.91)

Danielle Moeckel (13-14 girls) - 16th in 200 Breast (2:38.64)