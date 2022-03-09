 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FCS boys' golf wins Tuesday match
PREP BOYS' GOLF

  • Updated
FCS logo florence christian

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian School's Thomas Gainey shot a 38 to earn medalist honors at Olde English Trail as the Eagles defeated Dillon Christian 176-242 on Tuesday in boys' golf action.

Dillon Christian’s Joseph Waltman shot a 56.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (242)

Joseph Waltman 56, Andrew Brown 62, Abby Polverai 62, Maggie Love 62,

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (176)

Matthew Bell 43, Thomas Gainey 38, Wallace Jordan 39, Lana Claire Jordan 56.

