FCS football players sign scholarships
FCS football players sign scholarships

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Christian star running back Ethan Kelly signed to continue his career at Newberry College. Kelly rushed for 1,501 yards and 19 touchdowns this past season.

“I just like the atmosphere, and it makes me feel like I’m at home,” Kelly said. “It’s not that far from here, and I love the coaches there.”

Kelly said FCS primed him for the next level.

“(FCS coach Neil Minton) helped me grow as a person and into the young man I am today,” Kelly said. “He led me into being a leader of team on the field and in the classroom.”

FCS’ Pittman signs

with Ramah Academy

FLORENCE – Florence Christian defensive lineman Micah Pittman signed to continue his career at Rock Hill’s Ramah Academy.

“The reason I chose there is because they are hands-on, where I can improve on the defensive line,” Pittman said. “I love the environment, and I love that they’re going to get me where I need to be.”

Pittman talked about how FCS prepared him for the future.

“I grew the most, spiritually, being closer with the Lord,” Pittman said. “I used to not know what a Bible was, so I appreciate Florence Christian for showing me what God is about: Not myself, not about my pride. It’s about Him giving his word.”

WEDNESDAY

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate 84

Pinewood Prep 78

SUMTER, S.C.– LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 27 points to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 84-78 win over Pinewood Prep on Wednesday in the SCISA 3A boys' basketball state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.

Dalon Edwards added 21 points  for the Titans, Bessanty Saragba had 14 and Tristan Thompson chimed in with 13.

Trinity Collegiate outscored the Panthers 24-8 in the third quarter after trailing 35-34 at the half.

The Titans improved to 22-7 and will face Augusta Christian on Friday at 8 p.m.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (84)

Bessanty Saragba 14, Bennett 1, Scott 4, Dalon Edwards 21, LeBron Thomas 27, Tristan Thompson 13, Thomas 4, Wilson 1.

Mullins boys advance to Class 2A playoffs third round

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins boys basketball coach Eric Troy said his team’s pair of Class 2A playoff victories went as expected. The Auctioneers followed up their 25-point win over Chesterfield with a much tougher opponent in Woodland Saturday night but managed to advance to the third round with an 81-73 win over Woodland.

