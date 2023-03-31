FLORENCE, S.C. – Robbie Jordan went down the line for a number of high-fives after Friday’s outing against Southern Wesleyan University, but he likely dished out just as many to his defense.

After all, his success has been tied directly to theirs, he said.

“The games I’ve gone deep in, we’ve turned a lot of double plays, and I’m just thankful for them for playing great behind me,” the Francis Marion University sophomore right-hander said.

FMU turned two a total of three times in support of Jordan on Friday, and the result was one of the best outings of his collegiate career. The former Florence Christian School standout went eight innings and allowed just one run on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk in a 3-1 victory for the Patriots.

Francis Marion improved to 16-19 overall and 3-3 in Conference Carolinas play after picking up its third straight victory. The two teams are scheduled to conclude their three-game set Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at noon.

Despite a pair of 1-2-3 frames, the first three innings were a bit of a struggle for Jordan, he said. But he was able to find his groove – and his changeup – soon after.

“Wasn’t feeling the most comfortable, the best out there,” he said. “But once the fourth inning rolled around, I got a feel for my changeup and was able to land the curveball for some more strikes. Really got in a groove. I like to work fast (and) started working fast.

“After that, ended up going four more (innings) and feeling really good.”

Jordan (3-3) allowed just three free passes via the one walk and two hit batsmen. Otherwise he was able to scatter seven hits and limit the damage done by the Warriors, thanks to some key plays behind him.

The first came in the second inning when SWU got runners on the corners with no outs. Josh Long then hit a grounder to FMU freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III, who nailed the runner at the plate for the first out.

He finished off the inning next batter by stepping on third and throwing to first for an inning-ending double play.

“Charlie played really well defensively (and) our first baseman made a couple picks,” Patriots coach Art Inabinet said. “But yeah, Charlie’s been doing a lot better and coming along and he’s not a freshman anymore. He’s played 35 games now and we expect him to play well every day.”

Bussey started another big twin killing in the seventh that erased a leadoff runner. Tanner Wakefield did the same in the eighth on a line shot that he turned into two quick outs in what turned out to be the final inning for Jordan.

He exited with FMU clinging to a 3-1 lead. Josh Adams pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the victory and pick up his second save of the season.

“It was a tight game,” Jordan said. “…I knew it was going to be a close game, especially on Fridays. It’s hard to score runs against everybody’s Friday guy, so I knew I had to go out there and do my job – keep the score low.

“We got enough runs to win a game.”

The Patriots actually scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first inning. Former Pee Dee Academy standout Caleb Oakley laced a one-out double and was driven in by South Florence’s Will Hardee with another two-bagger.

Kolby Creapeau then lined the third straight double for FMU to score Hardee as the Patriots took a 2-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the top of the fifth when the Warriors got their lone tally against Jordan on a two-out RBI single by Dawson Gilstrap. The Patriots then added their final run of the evening in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Blake Falor.

Tanner Wakefield wound up leading Francis Marion with three hits followed by Oakley and Zach Summerville with two each.