FCS' Jordan wins college debut as FMU sweeps DH from Limestone

“…Robbie doesn’t give away any free bases – you have to earn them off of him. That’s what we really like about him.”

Inabinet was pleased with his pitching staff as a whole as FMU allowed just three runs in 18 innings. Six pitchers combined to walk five batters on the day compared to 15 strikeouts.

Then there was the offense. In both games, it was the middle innings (4-7) that saw FMU explode for a combined 24 runs as the Patriots pounded out 17 hits in each contest.

“We’ve got some older guys who know what they’re doing at the plate,” Inabinet said. “They were very patient and we got some walks, some hit batters and then got some really big key hits.”

One of those came in the fourth inning of the opener as Todd Mattox’s two-run single put the Patriots up 5-2 to highlight a four-run inning. Jack Hegan followed two innings later with the biggest hit of the day as his three-run blast to left center put FMU up 10-2.

Hegan drove in two more in the seventh and finished the game 3 for 4 with six RBI. Mattox, Lake City’s Bill Hanna, Tanner Wakefield and Naphis Llanos each collected two hits, with Mattox driving in three and Hanna plating two.