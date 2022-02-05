FCS' Jordan wins college debut as FMU sweeps DH from Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. – “Nothing like living your dream,” Robbie Jordan said, smiling in the cool, crisp evening air at Sparrow Stadium.
Nothing like walking off the mound a winner in your college pitching debut either.
The former Florence Christian School standout and Florence Post 1 ace took the bump for Francis Marion University for the first time on Saturday in Game 2 of a season-opening doubleheader against Limestone.
Jordan didn’t disappoint the sizeable number of family, friends and fans who came out as he tossed 5 1/3 solid innings – allowing one unearned run on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk for the victory.
That capped off an impressive start to the season for the Patriots (2-0), who got solid pitching across the board and more than enough offense to sweep the Saints by scores of 15-2 and 15-1.
“It was awesome,” Jordan said afterwards. “…Winning your first one is super special. So it feels good.”
The right-hander was better than good for most of Saturday’s outing. In fact through three innings he was perfect – nine batters up, nine batters down.
It took just 35 pitches to get retire the entire Limestone lineup once and Jordan only went to a three-ball count for one batter during that span. He also registered the first two strikeouts of his career by catching Saints first baseman Dylan Shugan looking to end the first and shortstop Peyton Reel looking to start the third.
“I had a good changeup today,” Jordan said. “Felt like I had some (velocity) on my fastball too that I could sneak it by some guys sometimes. So between the changeup and the fastball…threw a few good curveballs as well.”
The only blemish against him came in the fourth. Limestone left fielder Gianni Lombardo singled with one out to break up the perfecto. Lombardo took off for second next batter, and a high overthrow allowed him to get to third.
Shugan then drove him in with an RBI groundout to second.
Jordan also worked his way out of trouble in the fifth. He allowed two singles in the inning, but one was erased on a caught stealing. The Saints loaded the bases with two outs after a walk and hit batter, but the FMU starter induced a fielder’s choice grounder to end the threat and the inning.
Jordan was taken out with one down in the sixth after giving up a one-out triple.
Still, he finished the day allowing just six baserunners to reach and only one of those came via a walk.
“Today was no surprise,” Patriots coach Art Inabinet said of Jordan’s performance. “We expected him to go out there and do what he did today. And he’s gonna be a good one.
“…Robbie doesn’t give away any free bases – you have to earn them off of him. That’s what we really like about him.”
Inabinet was pleased with his pitching staff as a whole as FMU allowed just three runs in 18 innings. Six pitchers combined to walk five batters on the day compared to 15 strikeouts.
Then there was the offense. In both games, it was the middle innings (4-7) that saw FMU explode for a combined 24 runs as the Patriots pounded out 17 hits in each contest.
“We’ve got some older guys who know what they’re doing at the plate,” Inabinet said. “They were very patient and we got some walks, some hit batters and then got some really big key hits.”
One of those came in the fourth inning of the opener as Todd Mattox’s two-run single put the Patriots up 5-2 to highlight a four-run inning. Jack Hegan followed two innings later with the biggest hit of the day as his three-run blast to left center put FMU up 10-2.
Hegan drove in two more in the seventh and finished the game 3 for 4 with six RBI. Mattox, Lake City’s Bill Hanna, Tanner Wakefield and Naphis Llanos each collected two hits, with Mattox driving in three and Hanna plating two.
Halton Hardy (1-0) got the win on the mound after tossing five solid innings and allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Reece Kleinhelter earned the save by tossing four scoreless innings of relief and allowing just two hits.
Mattox didn’t cool down in Game 2 – going 4 for 5 with two runs driven in and four runs scored. Johnsonville’s Lex Tuten was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI in his FMU debut while Wakefield and Llanos collected two hits each again.
Darius Nobles wound up driving in three runs for the Patriots and Brandon Bowen drove in a pair.