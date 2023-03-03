FLORENCE, S.C. − Juw-el Huntley feels like he's getting the best of both worlds at Methodist University.

The Florence Christian School senior inked a celebratory singing letter with the NCAA Division III Monarchs out of Fayetteville, N.C., on Friday at the FCS gymnasium.

Hoping to major in business, Huntley gets both the academics and the athletics at Methodist as he will continue his career on the gridiron.

"Methodist had a great coaching staff, a great school and had what I want to major in," Huntley said. "All the coaching staff was very welcoming. It was great there."

Huntley starred on both offense and defense for the SCISA 3A state runner-up Eagles this past season, but will focus on being a safety for the Monarchs rather than at quarterback.

"It's a great feeling," he said. "It's all I've wanted since I was a little kid. Thanks to the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity and thank you to my family for guiding me through my high school career, and for the coaching staff here for believing in me and trusting in me."