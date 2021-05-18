FCS' Kylie Stewart to play soccer, basketball at Columbia College

FLORENCE, S.C. − Kylie Stewart thought she was going to play just soccer at the collegiate level, but then Columbia College opened the door for her to stay on the hardcourt as well.

Stewart signed with the Cougars on Wednesday in the Florence Christian School gymnasium. Columbia College will allow the Eagles' standout to continue both of her athletic passions.

"I was originally just looking for soccer, and then the (Columbia College) soccer coach introduced me to the basketball coach, and he heard about some of the accolades I had playing basketball and my passion for it, and he wanted me to play right then and there," Stewart said. "I was thrilled, and that was part of my final decision that I could get to play both sports there."

Stewart played forward on the soccer team and was a point guard for FCS on the court. Earning All-Region and North-South honors, Stewart averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals per game for the Eagles this past season while sinking 78% of her free-throw attempts.