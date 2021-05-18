FCS' Trinity Stewart to cheer at Clemson

FLORENCE, S.C. − Trinity Stewart has been doing competitive cheerleading in the Florence and Columbia areas since she was about 7 years old, she said.

Now she'll get to cheer on one of the biggest college stages in the country after signing with Clemson University on Wednesday at the Florence Christian School gym.

"I'm just very excited to sign with Clemson cheerleading," Stewart said. "I've been cheering my whole life, and it was a long process, but I'm glad I could be on the team.

"I'm super-excited for football games and basketball games as well."

Stewart's long process to become a Tiger involved several rounds, including a virtual round, an interview round and an in-person tryout before being selected.