GASTONIA, N.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team advanced to the NJCAA East District Tournament championship by virtue of its 12-4 victory over Gaston College on Saturday in eight innings.

Tech (50-11) will face a to be determined opponent in Sunday's title tilt at 1 p.m. The Stingers will have to be beaten twice in order to be eliminated, otherwise they will secure the program's third berth in the JUCO World Series.

FDTC got off to a fast start as Rom Kellis' bases-clearing double in the first put the Stingers up 3-0. Noah Stout's RBI groundout and Will Dorrell's RBI single in the third pushed the advantage to 5-0.

It was 6-2 heading into the seventh when Tech plated six more runs across the next two innings to pull away for the victory.

Kellis wound up driving in four for the Stingers on three hits with Stout and Rio Foster collected two RBI each.

Austin Windham went seven innings on the mound to pick up the victory. He allowed four earned runs on on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.