FDTC baseball advances to Region 10 tournament title game

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Austin Windham and Matt Poston combined to toss seven shutout innings as the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team blanked Spartanburg Methodist College 9-0 on Sunday in the Region 10 Tournament at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

The Stingers (45-11) advanced to Monday’s 4 p.m. championship game against either SMC or USC Sumter. A loss in that game would set up a winner-take-all finale on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Otherwise, a victory by FDTC will give it back-to-back tournament titles. Tech has already secured a spot in the NJCAA Eastern District Tournament by winning the regular-season crown. The winner of the SMC-USC Sumter game will earn the region’s second bid.

That tourney is scheduled for May 13-15 and will be hosted by the Region 20 champion in Maryland or West Virginia. The winner of that advances to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Windham (9-2) went five innings and allowed five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Poston pitched the final two frames and allowed two hits with one walk and three punchouts.

They got all the run support they needed early as Flo-Dar posted six runs across the first two innings – including a five-run second. Brayden Davidson had the big knock with a three-run double.

Tre Williams had three hits for the Stingers while DJ Sullivan and Dylan Johnson each drove in a run. Scott McDonough doubled and scored a run for FDTC as well.